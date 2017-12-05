

OneSavings Bank plc



OneSavings Bank ('OSB') announces the resignation of Tim Hanford, Non-Executive Director



OneSavings Bank announces today that Mr Tim Hanford has tendered his resignation from the Board effective 31 December 2017, after nearly seven years as a Non- Executive Director of the Company, to focus on his other business interests. Tim joined the Board in February 2011 and is a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.



OSB Chief Executive, Andy Golding said:



'I would like to thank Tim for the enormous contribution he has made to the success of OneSavings Bank and for his personal support over the last six years. Tim has been a member of the Board since OSB was created and has been a huge strategic influence on the Bank's outstanding journey to become the respected specialist lender and established FTSE 250 company that it is today. He will be missed and I wish him well in the future.'



Tim Hanford said:



'OSB has been an extraordinary success story. It has been a pleasure to have been part of the development of the Bank from a struggling building society into the dynamic specialist that it is today. I leave OSB confident in its future, with an excellent management team and a strong Board to guide its development. Working with Andy and his talented colleagues has been a great privilege. I now wish them all the very best in continuing to build on their successes to date.'



