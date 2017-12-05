

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning in quiet dealing as traders weigh U.S. trade balance data.



Gold was down $2 at $1275 an ounce, near the lowest in four weeks. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates have driven gold prices lower over the past few sessions.



The Fed meets December 12-13 to make its next policy decision.



The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of October.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.7 billion in October from a revised $44.9 billion in September. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $47.5 billion.



