By reason of the proposed distribution by Getinge AB of the shares in its subsidiary Arjo AB, Nordea Bank AB (publ) will halt the trading of mini future, certificate and warrant instruments shown in Annexes 1, 2 and 3.



Trading of the mini future and certificate instruments will be halted 7 December 2017 - 12 December 2017 and the one warrant instrument will be halted for trading 7 December 2017 - 11 December 2017. Trading for the mini future and certificate instruments will continue from 13 December 2017 onwards when both the mini future and certificate instruments will reference only Getinge AB's share price. Trading for the one warrant instrument will continue from 12 December 2017 assuming that the trading of Arjo AB's shares has commenced on 12 December 2017 as expected in Nasdaq's exchange notice on 10 November 2017. When the warrant instrument continues to trade again, it will reference a basket of Getinge AB's and Arjo AB's share prices. The short name of the warrant will be changed according to the Annex 3.



Before the trading halt period customers can sell and buy the instruments as usual.



Nordea Bank AB (publ)







Annex 1 - mini future instruments:



Instrument ISIN --------------------------------------- MINI L GETINGE NORDNET 01 SE0009979792 --------------------------------------- MINI L GETINGE NORDNET 05 SE0010135053 --------------------------------------- MINI L GETINGE NORDNET 06 SE0010135061 --------------------------------------- MINI L GETINGE NORDNET 07 SE0010135079 --------------------------------------- MINI L GETINGE NORDNET 08 SE0010351106 --------------------------------------- MINI S GETINGE NORDNET 01 SE0009980808 --------------------------------------- MINI S GETINGE NORDNET 02 SE0009980816 --------------------------------------- MINI S GETINGE NORDNET 03 SE0009980824 --------------------------------------- MINI S GETINGE NORDNET 05 SE0010135046 --------------------------------------- MINI S GETINGE NORDNET 06 SE0010351387 ---------------------------------------







Annex 2 - certificate instruments:



Instrument ISIN ----------------------------------- BEAR GETIB X1 NORDNET SE0009860034 ----------------------------------- BEAR GETIB X3 NORDNET SE0009860042 ----------------------------------- BEAR GETINGE X3N SE0004580231 ----------------------------------- BLANKA GETINGE N SE0005219029 ----------------------------------- BULL GETIB X3 NORDNET SE0009859564 ----------------------------------- BULL GETINGE X3N SE0004580223 -----------------------------------







Annex 3 - warrant instruments:



Instrument ISIN New short name ------------------------------------------- GET7L 150NDS SE0010141952 GETARJ7L150NDSX -------------------------------------------



