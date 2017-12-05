The "Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The volumes of personal data gathered are increasing in major industries, such as retail and healthcare, due to a rise in organizations leveraging these details of customers or employees for various purposes, including tracking performance and health of an employee, targeted advertising, and improving customer engagement. The need to protect this personal data has resulted in increased requirement for data privacy and protection consulting services

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver

Increase in data volumes

Category constraints

Inconsistency in regulations across regions

Procurement best practices

Engaging with suppliers with a high level of technological expertise

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Category at a Glance

Market Overview

Demand and Supply Snapshot

Key Market Dynamics

Supply Market Highlights

Pricing Insights

Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition

Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

PwC

Booz Allen Hamilton

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpq33r/global_data.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005944/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security, Consulting and Outsourcing