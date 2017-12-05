The "Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The volumes of personal data gathered are increasing in major industries, such as retail and healthcare, due to a rise in organizations leveraging these details of customers or employees for various purposes, including tracking performance and health of an employee, targeted advertising, and improving customer engagement. The need to protect this personal data has resulted in increased requirement for data privacy and protection consulting services
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver
- Increase in data volumes
Category constraints
- Inconsistency in regulations across regions
Procurement best practices
- Engaging with suppliers with a high level of technological expertise
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Category at a Glance
Market Overview
Demand and Supply Snapshot
Key Market Dynamics
Supply Market Highlights
Pricing Insights
Procurement Insights
Part 2: Scope of the Report
Category Definition
Research Methodology
Part 3: Market Insights
Category Spend Analysis
Category Maturity by Regions
Demand-Supply Shifts
Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
Market Developments
Regional Impact of Trends
Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Key Current Technological Innovations
Major Regulatory Frameworks
Strategic Sustainability Practices
Porter's Five Forces
PESTLE Analysis
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
Key Clients/Partners
Supplier Cost Breakup
Supplier Positioning Matrix
Part 5: Pricing Insights
Pricing Models Snapshot
Pricing Models Pros and Cons
Indicative Pricing
Part 6: Procurement Insights
Major Category Requirements
Major Procurement Pain Points
Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
Procurement Best Practices
Cost-saving Opportunities
Supplier Selection Criteria
Category Negotiation Strategies
SLA Terms
Supplier Evaluation Criteria
Category Risk Analysis
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
Deloitte
EY
KPMG
PwC
Booz Allen Hamilton
