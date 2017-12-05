M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry Market, 2016-2018 & 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

How will the market for agricultural M2M and IoT applications evolve in 2018 and beyond? Berg Insight covers the latest trends and developments in the emerging smart farming market. The researcher forecasts that the number of installed wireless devices for applications in agricultural production is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.0 percent from 17.0 million connections at the end of 2016 to 27.4 million connected devices by 2021. Cellular connections amounted to 0.8 million at the end of 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2 percent to reach 3.1 million in 2021. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

According to this new research report the installed base of wireless IoT devices in agricultural production worldwide reached 17.0 million connections in 2016. The number of wireless connections is forecasted to grow at compound annual growth rate of 10.0 percent to reach 27.4 million in 2021. There is a broad range of wireless technologies used in agricultural production with different characteristics and use cases. 802.15.4-based standards comprise the most employed wireless technology due to its wide adoption in dairy cow monitoring applications.

The main application areas for cellular communication are machine telematics and remote monitoring via in-field sensor systems. Cellular connections amounted to 0.8 million at the end of 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2 percent to reach 3.1 million in 2021.

LPWA technologies are expected to achieve the highest growth rate and realise a significant market position in the remote monitoring and control segment. Berg Insight's outlook for the agricultural technology market is positive as agricultural production remains greatly underpenetrated by wireless IoT solutions. Manufacturers of farm and dairy equipment have traditionally chosen to partner with smaller and specialised players but increasingly focus on developing proprietary technologies.

In the crop production sector, a group of companies have emerged as leaders on the market for precision agriculture solutions. Major providers include Deere & Company, Trimble, Topcon Positioning Systems and Raven Industries. Other significant vendors include AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john and Hexagon.



In the milk production sector, the world's largest dairy equipment vendor DeLaval offers its in-house developed activity monitoring system along with its milking and dairy farming infrastructure solutions. Important providers of sensor systems for dairy cow monitoring furthermore include Netherlands-based Nedap and The Allflex Group subsidiary SCR which both sell their systems to a number of leading dairy equipment manufacturers and genetics companies.

The increasingly complex technological environment that farmers operate in also demands dealers to offer a greater extent of services to integrate and support the range of technologies that are utilised in advanced production systems. As interoperability between systems remains as a challenge, the need for services and technical support from local dealers is likely to increase with continued adoption of precision farming solutions, in-field sensor systems and animal monitoring technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 The agricultural sector



1.1 Agricultural production



Agricultural land use

Irrigated area and irrigation methods

Employment in agriculture

Forestry

The food and agribusiness value chain

1.2 Agricultural commodities

1.3 Demand for agricultural commodities



Population growth and economic development

Consumption of agricultural products

1.4 Agricultural operations



Farm income and capital expenditures

Mixed crop-livestock farming

Crop farming

Livestock farming

1.5 Agricultural equipment



2 Smart farming technologies and solutions



2.1 Smart farming infrastructure



Farm equipment segment

Field segment

Livestock segment

GNSS segment

Network segment

Backoffice segment

2.2 Machinery management



Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.3 Precision agriculture



Guidance and automated steering

Yield monitoring and mapping

Precision seeding

Precision fertilising

Precision spraying

2.4 Remote sensing



Satellite and drone imagery

2.5 Remote monitoring and control



Weather monitoring

Pest monitoring and control

Irrigation management

2.6 Precision livestock farming



Pig management

Poultry management

Beef cattle management

Dairy herd management.

2.7 Data management and predictive analytics

2.8 Business models and strategies



3 Market forecasts and trends



3.1 Market analysis



Installed base and unit shipments

Regional markets

Wireless technologies

Precision agriculture

Dairy herd management.

3.2 Market drivers and barriers



Macroeconomic environment

Regulatory environment

Competitive environment

Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis



Precision farming industry players

Farm equipment players

Input industry players

Dairy equipment industry players

Telecom industry players

3.4 Market trends



The emerging digital ecosystem requires a shift towards collaboration

Larger herds drive the adoption of precision livestock farming technologies

IoT start-ups are attractive to investors

Dealerships remain as gateways to customers

Freemium strategies will intensify competition between software vendors



4 OEM products and strategies



4.1 AGCO

4.2 CLAAS Group

4.3 CNH Industrial

4.4 Deere & Company

4.5 Krone

4.6 Kubota

4.7 Mahindra & Mahindra

4.8 SDF



5 Aftermarket solution providers



5.1 Precision farming



Ag Leader Technology

Agjunction

DICKEY-john

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto)

Farmers Edge

Hexagon Agriculture

Raven Industries

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

Yara

5.2 Remote monitoring and control



Arable Labs

Aquaspy

Campbell Scientific

CropX

Davis Instruments

Hortau

Jain Irrigation Systems

Libelium

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Net Irrigate

Pessl Instruments

Semios

Spensa Technologies

Valmont Industries

5.3 Dairy herd management



Afimilk

DeLaval

Farmnote

Fullwood

GEA Group

Smartbow

Lely

Moocall

Nedap

SCR (The Allflex Group)

5.4 Data management



365FarmNet

Agrian

Conservis

DKE-Data

DowDuPont Agriculture

Farmers Business Network

FarmLogs

Farmobile

Isagri

SST Software

