The "Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global wellness tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wellness tourism market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tourism expenditures taken up for wellness travels, which includes healthy diet and weight management, physical fitness and sports, beauty treatments, relaxation and stress relief, meditation, yoga, and procedures or treatments using conventional, alternative, complementary, herbal, or homeopathic medicine.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of online wellness aggregators. Penetration and the wide access to the Internet is a boon for this market as small online firms have been established that are focusing on aggregating information on wellness travel and accommodation. The use of the Internet to create an online repository and track user preferences are the upcoming trends in this market.

This would further boost the growth of the hotels and other wellness centers that match up to customer expectations. Customers in any part of the world can access the information online and decide on the required services based on the reviews of a particular service or wellness center. This can create a platform for travelers who share similar interests to plan their wellness tours together. Thus, the growth of the small firms that focus on aggregating information across service providers is expected to boost the wellness tourism market in the future.

Market trends

Emergence of online wellness aggregators

Rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials

Emergence of airports with fitness amenities

Key vendors

AccorHotels

Canyon Ranch

IHG

Red Carnation Hotels

Other prominent vendors

IHHR Hospitality (Ananda resort)

Aro Ha Wellness Retreat

Body and soul wellness center

BodySense

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Hilton

Hyatt

Kamalaya Koh Samui

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

MOUNTAIN TREK FITNESS RETREAT HEALTH SPA

Rancho La Puerta

Wellness Hormone Centers of America

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Types

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

