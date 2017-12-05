Io-Tahoe Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Io-Tahoe LLC, a pioneer in machine learning-driven smart data discovery solutions that span data lakes and relational databases, today announced it has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Io-Tahoe's Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Winnie Cheng, joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combine an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses - and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"There is one inarguable certainty across virtually every size and type of business in the world - that data continues to grow exponentially, while becoming ever more complex to manage. Likewise, data management continues to evolve. What could previously be managed manually, must be managed via a vast IT network today. And yet, for most, the data and sophisticated networks that support it have grown to the point where efficient and effective management is nearly impossible. Of course, that's exactly where Io-Tahoe comes in - providing businesses and IT professionals with the ability to regain control and unlock valuable data insights," said Dr. Cheng. "I am delighted to be a member of the Forbes Technology Council and look forward to the opportunity it presents to work with like-minded thought leaders and innovators in their respective areas, to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said, "We are honored to welcome Io-Tahoe's Winnie Cheng into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe is a smart data discovery product which enables organizations to discover data in lakes and relational data instances, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. The product utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Our solutions are particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries. For further information, please visit: https://io-tahoe.com/.

About Dr. Winnie Cheng, Chief Data Scientist, Io-Tahoe

A results-driven leader in data science with over $60 million in positive business impacts at world renowned leaders such as IBM Watson and JP Morgan, Dr. Winnie Cheng currently serves as Chief Data Scientist for Io-Tahoe. As such, Dr. Cheng plays a key role in helping to drive product innovation, as well as helping to ensure that Io-Tahoe continues to lead in its ability to extract meaning and interpret data. Her expertise is in areas such as large scale distributed systems, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Dr. Cheng was co-founder and CTO of a fintech machine learning company Flowcast and held Chief and Senior Data Scientist positions at Bankrate, Inc., J.P. Morgan, American Express, and IBM, as well as senior engineering roles at Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard. Dr. Cheng serves as an advisor to Hatcher+, Fundnel Ltd., and ADSKOM, and serves as a mentor to Shoo-in Career. Dr. Cheng holds a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, and a Masters in Science (MS) from Stanford University in Engineering.

Io-Tahoe LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica plc.

