

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) Tuesday promoted its COO Erik Carlson to succeed Charlie Ergen as CEO. Ergen, who also was the chairman will devote his attention to emerging wireless business.



Executive vice president John Swieringa will be the new COO. Brian Neylon former EVP, Customer Acquisition and Retention, will be the EVP and group president of DISH TV.



Warren Schlichting will serve as EVP, Group President, Sling TV, who has been serving as EVP, Marketing, Programming and Media sales. Vivek Khemka will join as EVP and CTO. DISH appointed Walmart veteran and human resources executive David Scott to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer, effective February.



