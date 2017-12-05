UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve announces new Director of Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Darren Nicholls as the new Director of Sales at Uniserve. For the past three years, Mr. Nicholls has been a Senior Account Executive at Radiant Communications. Mr. Nicholls, who will be based in the Company's Vancouver office, has been responsible for successfully building and attaining revenue targets at North American technology companies for more than 20 years. His experience in business development, sales operations and customer success teams includes start-ups as well as established public companies. He has encompassed varying roles from business development to executive level management.

With his experience and undergraduate studies in Psychology at Simon Fraser University, Mr. Nicholls is well poised and excited about the future of technology and working at Uniserve. He has a strong client-centric focused strategy and building relationships internally and externally is the foundation of his approach. Mr. Nicholls said: "I am looking forward to joining the Company as they continue to reinvent themselves and I intend to exceed all expectations within their market."

The Company's COO Hashim Mitha said: "Sales are the life blood of any organization, and this key role was missing from the executive team. From a product perspective, operationally and with the two acquisitions fully integrated, Uniserve is ready for explosive growth, and we are excited to have attracted Darren to lead the team."

About Uniserve

Uniserve (TSX-V:USS) is a unified communications company delivering integrated voice, data and media services to over 13,000 customers within the residential, business to business and enterprise IT markets, with a 100% focus on Canada.

The Company has been in existence for almost 28 years and has a client base across the three sectors selling directly and through the wholesale channel.

Recent acquisitions of Xanity Cloud and Glenbriar Technologies has given Uniserve a national presence and a Managed Services portfolio of storage, security, desktop and disaster recovery products for the Enterprise market.

Uniserve prides itself on delivering world class customer services. They believe when all else is equal you can trust their Company to offer highly competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology bundles, all underpinned by an exemplary customer service team based in Canada.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com

