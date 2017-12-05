Honor's 7X Brings Max-ed Screen Display and new Suite of High-spec Features at Competitive Price Point of EUR299

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor today released the latest product in its flagship Honor X-series range, the 7X, which delivers an unparalleled full-screen viewing experience at an extremely competitive price point of €299.

The Honor 7X is the first smartphone to feature Honor FullView Display; a 5.93 inch edge-to-edge, bezel-less screen design that provides remarkable display quality and achieves an extraordinary high screen-to-body ratio, meaning that users can enjoy striking images on a sleek, compact phone which comfortably fits into the palm of their hand.

In addition, the max-ed bezel-less screen and dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera with large aperture and fast focusing means DSLR-level photo quality and shooting experience is at selfie-lovers' fingertips. Combined with a powerful octal-core Kirin 659 and graphics processing unit (GPU), the Honor 7X provides a clarity and user experience that is incomparable at this highly competitive price.

Honor is an industry leader in its creation of reasonable value products, combining top-end quality and performance at a highly competitive price point. Compared to other smartphones in the same price bracket, the Honor 7X leads the way in combining value with the all-important wider screen, bezel-less display and a series of high-end features; from the premium metallic body, dual-lens camera, a long-lasting battery and unmatched durability and quality:

Stunning Honor FullView Display

The Honor 7X is equipped with an 18:9 ratio, 5.93 inch FHD+ display with 2160 X 1080 resolution, providing ultra-high definition and remarkable display quality. With its metallic chassis and perfectly rounded edges, users can experience exceptional futuristic design.

The Honor 7X has an 18:9 screen to allow gamers to see more when in the midst of the action. Additionally, the 18:9 screen ratio is close to the 21:9 ratio used by cinemas, meaning that the screen delivers an outstandingly close cinema-like experience to users.

The Honor 7X doubles the productivity and fun with its One-key Screen Split function. From email and WhatsApp to Netflix and YouTube, multi-tasking has never been faster and easier.

Professional Photography

The dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera captures people and scenes in the highest definition. With Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and the latest algorithms, the Honor 7X enables focusing in as fast as 0.18 seconds. Combined with a large aperture (F/0.95- F/16) that gives images a DSLR-level depth of field effect, Honor 7X lets everyone become a professional photographer.

Uncompromised Performance

The Honor 7X is powered by an octal-core Kirin 659 processor at 2.36GHz and is equipped with 4GB RAM and EMUI5.1. This ensures superb performance when multi-tasking and gaming, and meets the needs of the most demanding apps.

A microSD card of up to 256 GB can be used to increase data storage so that hundreds of TV episodes can be downloaded and stored to watch offline. Smart optimization and file management features prevents the degradation of Android performance over time.

Long Lasting Battery life

Even with the larger FullView Display, a single charge of the 3,340 mAh battery enables Honor 7X to be on the go for more than one full day. Thanks to the power saving technology and the Ultra Power Saving Mode, users can now enjoy a full season of their favorite TV series or 91 hours of music, on one charge.

George, the President of Honorsaid"The Honor 7X is the leading choice for users who want to enjoy rich functionality with the benefits of a bezel-less phone, while on a limited budget. Additionally, Honor is immensely proud of the quality control it undertakes in producing every phone - Honor 7X was dropped over 4,800 times in the lab in testing- so users can be assured that better value for money doesn't compromise our high-end quality."

The Honor 7X will be available for purchase from December 5th onwards in selected markets, including Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Ukraine and Turkey), Russia, United States, Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran), India and Malaysia. It can be order at Honor online store: http://www.hihonor.com/global/products/mobile-phones/honor7x/index.html

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615531/Honor_7X.jpg