With effect from December 6, 2017, the subscription rights in Viking Supply Ships AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 12, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546390 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145949 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.