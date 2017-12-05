Nasdaq Riga decided on December 5, 2017 to apply observation status to AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" (LSC1R, ISIN LV0000101103).



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if in the next 6 months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted.



On December 5, 2017 AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" published announcement about additional agenda item to be discussed during the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting to take place on December 20, 2017 on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market.



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



