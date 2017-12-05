

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said it will open its biggest location ever on Wednesday in the Chinese city of Shanghai.



The 30,000 square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery is Starbucks' second Reserve Roastery after its flagship Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room that opened in the company's home market of Seattle in 2014. Starbucks Roastery stores are the company's new upscale coffeehouses in major metros.



China is Starbucks' fastest growing market in the world with a store opening there every 15 hours. The company has more than 3,000 stores across 136 cities in China. This includes over 600 stores in Shanghai - the largest number of stores in any city where Starbucks has a presence.



The new Roastery will feature a two-story, copper cask, adorned with more than 1,000 traditional Chinese chops, or stamps, which are hand-engraved. The ceiling is made of 10,000 handmade wooden hexagon-shaped tiles, inspired by the locking of an espresso shot on an espresso machine.



Customers at the Shanghai Roastery can visit one of three wood-carved coffee bars offering multiple brewing methods, explore specially-crafted teas at the 3-D printed tea bar, and enjoy freshly baked Italian artisanal food by acclaimed baker Rocco Princi.



For the first time ever, unique, small-lot Reserve coffee which Starbucks sources from more than 30 countries around the world, including coffee from China's Yunnan Province, will be roasted in China by eight highly trained Chinese coffee roasters.



The Roastery will also feature China's first Starbucks Teavana Bar, where customers can select a Teavana signature pure tea or blend, served either hot or iced.



In addition, Starbucks has included an augmented reality or AR experience for people who visit Shanghai's Roastery. Customers can point their mobile devices around the Roastery for the Starbucks AR experience - accessible through the custom-designed Roastery digital web-app platform or on Alibaba's Taobao app.



The Starbucks Foundation and Starbucks China plan to make charitable donations totaling about $20 million, or 132 million yuan, over the next five years to drive social impact in communities across China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX