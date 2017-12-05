The "Global Automotive Wrap Films Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive wrap films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Wrap Films Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of motorsports. Motorsports is one of the most popular competitive events held across the globe, which gains new audience every year. This category includes a wide range of vehicles such as cars, bikes, go-karts, boats, trucks, and snowmobiles. Cars are the most popularly used vehicles in motorsports.

According to the report, one driver in the market is significant cost reduction in comparison to re-spraying and traditional advertising. Vehicle re-spraying takes 4 weeks as the process includes preparation, stripping, priming, and painting. However, application of full wraps on vehicles requires only about two days. Traditional advertising in print and broadcast media is often expensive and poses uncertainty regarding consumer reach and visibility.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is automotive wrap films require regular maintenance. Regular maintenance of automotive wrap films ensures that they withstand extreme environmental conditions. Improper or lack of maintenance can cause premature degradation of vehicle wraps.

Market trends

Automotive wraps: A business advertising medium

Growing popularity of motorsports

Partial wraps popular in non-commercial vehicle segment

Emergence of car wrap simulation apps

Key vendors

3M

Arlon Graphics

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Hexis UK

KPMF

Other prominent vendors

ACI Dynamix

ORAFOL Europe

Phantom Wrapz

Rvinyl

RITRAMA

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 12: Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5dkfs/global_automotive.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005983/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Plastic Films, Automotive Materials