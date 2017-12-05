The "Global Automotive Wrap Films Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive wrap films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Wrap Films Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of motorsports. Motorsports is one of the most popular competitive events held across the globe, which gains new audience every year. This category includes a wide range of vehicles such as cars, bikes, go-karts, boats, trucks, and snowmobiles. Cars are the most popularly used vehicles in motorsports.
According to the report, one driver in the market is significant cost reduction in comparison to re-spraying and traditional advertising. Vehicle re-spraying takes 4 weeks as the process includes preparation, stripping, priming, and painting. However, application of full wraps on vehicles requires only about two days. Traditional advertising in print and broadcast media is often expensive and poses uncertainty regarding consumer reach and visibility.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is automotive wrap films require regular maintenance. Regular maintenance of automotive wrap films ensures that they withstand extreme environmental conditions. Improper or lack of maintenance can cause premature degradation of vehicle wraps.
Market trends
- Automotive wraps: A business advertising medium
- Growing popularity of motorsports
- Partial wraps popular in non-commercial vehicle segment
- Emergence of car wrap simulation apps
Key vendors
- 3M
- Arlon Graphics
- AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
- Hexis UK
- KPMF
Other prominent vendors
- ACI Dynamix
- ORAFOL Europe
- Phantom Wrapz
- Rvinyl
- RITRAMA
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
