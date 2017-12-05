UL International Locations in Krefeld and Cologne, Germany Achieve WEB 2020 Lab Approval By Daimler AG

KREFELD, Germany, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UL, a global leader in testing, inspection, certification, auditing and validation, has been approved by Daimler AG as a certified lab for materials testing. The approval is granted to UL Krefeld Performance Materials Testing Lab, as a Class 'A' Lab, to perform a number of specific tests in the areas of burning behavior and fogging characteristics for interior, exterior and under-the-hood plastics, textiles and trim parts. Additionally, UL Cologne is also approved for the determination of odor characteristics of trim materials in motor vehicles. The details of these specific tests are all outlined in the Appendix of these certificates.

"Being recognized as an approved partner lab for automotive OEMs is an important milestone to further position UL in the automotive testing supply chain. Our long history of global testing, inspection and certification in traditional applications has provided the foundation to expand into new areas such as Automotive Testing and Engineering Services," said Mette W. Pedersen, vice president/general manager of UL's Performance Materials business.

The ISO 17025 accredited Performance Materials test center at Chempark in Krefeld-Uerdingen offers a unique set of all-inclusive services. With its highly automated testing laboratories and comprehensive material databases, UL Performance Materials Krefeld supports automobile manufacturers and Tier suppliers, from product concept stage to early product development through to final Part Production Approval Process (PPAP) for an optimized time-to-market. For more information, visit http://www.ulttc.com/en/industries/automobil.html

