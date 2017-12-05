Flue Gas Analyzer Market Worth 814.2 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Installation Type (Inline, Portable), Technology (Electrochemical, Paramagnetic, Zirconia, Infrared), Gas Component (COx, NOx, SOx), Application (Oil & Gas, Waste Incineration), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 576.2 Million in 2017 to USD 814.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2017 and 2023. The key driving factors for the growth of the flue gas analyzer market is the rise in the demand for environmental protection, stringent environmental and legal regulations, and increase in health and safety concerns.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse56 market data tables,52 figures spread through154 pages and in-depth TOC on"Flue Gas Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flue-gas-analyzer-market-19875626.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



"Market for inline flue gas analyzers is expected to hold a larger market share, in terms of value, than portable flue gas analyzers during 2017-2023"

In general, inline flue gas analyzers are used to monitor and analyze flue gases constantly. Flue gas analyzers offer accuracy and reliability during long-term measurements. Inline flue gas analyzers are installed for applications in hazardous environment owing to their feature of weatherproof and explosion-proof enclosures. Most manufacturers prefer inline flue gas analyzers as they can be used for continuous emission monitoring of flue gases.

"Market for NOx gas components is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023 owing to emission of NOx gases during combustion process"

Oxides of nitrogen, such as nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide, are usually formed when nitrogen of the fuel, usually at high temperatures, reacts to a certain amount of oxygen during the combustion process. Both oxides are toxic. NOx gases are formed as combustion occurs in the presence of nitrogen in fossil fuel engines. NOx emission is increasing due to the increase in combustion of fossil fuels.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=19875626

"APAC is expected to drive the growth of the flue gas analyzer market between 2017 and 2023"

The market growth in the APAC region is attributed to the rapidly increasing industrialization and urbanization in this region. Further, stringent air pollution regulations and growth in power generation plants in countries such as China and India are the key factors responsible for the increasing adoption of flue gas analyzers in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=19875626

ABB (Switzerland), SICK (Germany), Teledyne Analytical Instruments (US), Emerson (US), AMETEK (US), HORIBA (Japan), California Analytical Instruments (US), Environnement (France), Testo (Germany), Nova Analytical Systems (US), Dragerwerk (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Siemens (Germany) are some major companies in this market

Browse Related Reports

Gas Sensors Market by Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Chlorine, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, End-Use Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-sensor-market-245141093.html

Emission Monitoring Systems Market by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Element, Vertical (Power Generation Plant, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Cement, Metal & Mining, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Trend and Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emission-monitoring-systems-market-72002872.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets