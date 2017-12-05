Bridge Growth Partners, LLC, a sector-focused, growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that Steve Pusey, former Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Group, has joined Bridge Growth Partners as a London-based Senior Advisor.

Joe Tucci, Chairman of Bridge Growth Partners, said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Steve to the Bridge Growth team. I've known Steve for many years and admire him tremendously as a thought leader in the world of technology and telecommunications. He brings a wealth of operating experience and strong relationships built over decades of working at leading telecommunications companies. At Vodafone he worked closely with EMC and other business partners to conceive and deliver on a long-term technology and operational strategy, and played a key role in creating network leadership. I look forward to collaborating with him in the next phase of Bridge Growth's investment activities."

"The addition of Steve as a Senior Advisor significantly augments our bench of accomplished technologists who play an important role in evaluating investments and actively working with our management teams to create value," said Alok Singh, Managing Principal of Bridge Growth Partners. "He is a highly esteemed senior industry executive who knows how to drive growth by deepening relationships and delivering superior benefits to customers in the rapidly transforming global technology sector. We have already had the pleasure of working with Steve on the boards of both Accedian and Solace, Bridge Growth portfolio companies, and I have no doubt that Steve's unique UK and European perspective together with his extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions will further strengthen our ability to deliver on our highly focused technology investment strategy."

"I am so pleased to be joining Bridge Growth," said Mr. Pusey. "I've known and respected Joe for years, and have a shared history of working at Nortel with Tom Manley, a Senior Principal of Bridge Growth. Through my more recent work with Accedian and Solace, I have seen first-hand how forward-thinking the entire Bridge Growth Partners team is, and I am gratified to have this expanded opportunity to draw on my experience while working alongside Bridge Growth's highly accomplished senior industry executives such as Steve Mills, David Barnes and Peter Griffiths, among others. Bridge Growth has an impressive roster of talent focused on investing in innovative technology companies and I look forward to working with the team to help build on their success in coming years."

About Steve Pusey

Mr. Pusey brings more than 35 years of international business experience across several technology and service provider markets. From 2006 to 2015, he served as CTO at Vodafone Group, where he was responsible for the company's technology strategy and led its network, IT and product development operations. Mr. Pusey served on the Vodafone board from 2009 to 2015, during which he represented the board within the Verizon Wireless partnership. Prior to joining Vodafone, he held various positions at Nortel Networks Inc. including President in EMEA where he was responsible for all sales, marketing and customer operations within the region, and also spent several years with British Telecom.

He currently serves on the Boards of Directors at Accedian and Solace, both of which are portfolio companies of Bridge Growth Partners. In addition, Mr. Pusey serves on the Board at Centrica plc, FireEye Inc. and Global Logic Inc., is a Senior Board Advisor at Telatrix, Inc., and has also served on numerous telecom and IT advisory panels.

Mr. Pusey attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and holds certifications from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Haas Technical Education Center (HTEC) with distinction.

About Bridge Growth Partners

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a growth-oriented private equity firm that targets investments in the technology and technology-enabled financial services sectors. Established in late 2013, Bridge Growth Partners brings together in one team premier investment, financial, operating, and strategic business building talent. The firm is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on supporting growth, operational excellence and world-class governance at its portfolio companies to create value for investors.

