ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-12-05 16:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has acquired the Connect segment of Influence Health to add to its growing suite of products that serve the healthcare industry and public sector.



Connect, a division of Influence Health, offers physicians and clinicians secure access to patient data from a variety of different systems, including EHR databases, laboratory results systems, pharmacies and other clinical databases, and aggregates the data via a web-based solution to provide a comprehensive view of a patient's medical history. The solution also offers audit reporting capabilities for healthcare organizations to protect patient privacy and ensure data security.



"The need to safely access the growing amount of electronic health data is critically important to the healthcare industry throughout the world," said Aptean CEO Kim Eaton. "With a comprehensive view of such data, doctors can do their jobs more effectively and patients can receive better care. The addition of Connect and its significant capabilities to our expanding portfolio is an important milestone in Aptean's evolution as a solutions provider."



"As sales momentum for Influence Health's Consumer Experience Platform continues to accelerate with healthcare marketers and executives, we are pleased to have found in Aptean an acquirer that will bring to Connect the focus and resources required to take advantage of the growth potential in the clinical market," said Mike Nolte, CEO of Influence Health. "Our team is confident that the Connect business will thrive and expand to new customers under the excellent leadership of Aptean."



The purchase of Connect is part of Aptean's focus on the public sector and healthcare markets and is the company's 14th acquisition since 2015. Medworxx, which offers knowledge management, patient flow and patient safety solutions for healthcare organizations, joined Aptean in 2015 as the company's entry into the healthcare arena.



In the publicly funded healthcare system in Canada, provincial and territorial governments are responsible for the management, organization and delivery of healthcare services. Under that system, Connect provides a federated health information exchange for hospitals and medical providers in Ontario, Canada.



Employees focused on the Connect product have joined Aptean and will continue to work in their current locations. Financial terms of the sale will not be disclosed.



ABOUT INFLUENCE HEALTH Influence Health provides the healthcare industry's only integrated digital marketing and patient engagement platform. The Influence Health platform enables providers, employers and payers to positively influence consumer decision making and health behaviors well beyond the physical care setting through personalized and interactive multi-channel engagement enabling population health management. Since 1996, the Birmingham, AL-based company has helped more than 1,100 provider organizations influence consumers in a way that is transformative to financial and quality outcomes. For more information visit influencehealth.com.



ABOUT APTEAN Aptean is a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions. We build, acquire and integrate industry-focused solutions to support the evolving operational needs of our customers, enabling them to increase operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



