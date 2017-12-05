Global Barley Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017 - Implementing Effective Regional Sourcing Strategies

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Barley - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Barley Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The key growth contributors for the global barley market is the increasing consumer spend on alcoholic beverages. The growing craft beer industry is driving the local demand for barley, especially in countries such as the US and other western countries. Craft beer is produced in non-mechanized ways by small breweries and uses approximately twice or thrice the quantity of barley compared with regular beer. The EU, Australia, and Canada are some of the largest producers and exporters of malt barley globally, whereas China and the US have high imports of malt barley.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Barley Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver:

Growing craft beer industry

Category constraints

Lack of knowledge on price fluctuations

Procurement best practices

Implementing effective regional sourcing strategies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Category at a Glance

Market Overview

Demand and Supply Snapshot

Key Market Dynamics

Supply Market Highlights

Pricing Insights

Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition

Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

ADM

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus Company

Cargill

Glencore Agriculture



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9fmgb/global_barley





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716