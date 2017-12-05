Risen Energy Co., Ltd qualified for Top 25 Global Renewable Energy companies

NINGBO, China, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Thomson Reuters released the Top 100 Global Energy Leaders list, with the top 25 rankings in the field of renewable energy. It is a big achievement that Risen Energy Co., Ltd, the leader of photovoltaic enterprise in China, has also been selected for its excellent contribution in the field of PV power generation, and was enlisted in this chart together with other industry leaders or wind power giants, and others significant companies.

The comprehensive evaluation has been conducted for the first time in the industry from the financial level, risk index, investor confidence, social responsibility, environmental impact and industry reputation as well as other multiple dimensions of today's world's leading energy companies.

An important part of this evaluation lays in financial health and reliability of companies from the chart. Particularly Risen Energy Co., Ltd proved its financial confidence in the eyes of clients, investors and other parties. By managing risks and effectively using its financial resources, Risen Energy Co., Ltd remains financially sustainable and therefore gains trust of its work results- the goal that every company strives for.

This chart shows that the list of energy leaders outperformed the S&P 500 Index and the Morgan Stanley Capital International Corporation World Energy Daily Index.

Emely Lyons, director of Thomson Reuters Energy Business Group, says: "In today's competitive global market, leadership goes beyond the balance sheet and requires a holistic view on the business. Companies provide health and safety of workplaces, commitment to the environment, etc., and that's how the leadership of a company is determined. We congratulate the listed companies who are among the best in their field; they address business challenges with agility and responsibility, maintaining their leadership in changing business environment."

As the world's leading provider of efficient photovoltaic power generation solutions, Risen Energy Co., Ltd always adheres to the core philosophy of lightning up every corner of the world. It has developed and delivered thousands of projects worldwide and is widely distributed in Indonesia, India, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic and many other countries and regions along One Belt One Road initiative.

Wang Hong, president of Risen Energy Co., Ltd, noted: "For this reason we have been devoting ourselves to continuous exploration and ongoing investment in frontier power generation technology and some breakthroughs in half-cell technology have already been made. Currently, the power of 60 black silicon polycrystalline half-cells, developed by Risen Energy's innovative research center, has exceeded 330W and achieved mass production and used in Yangquan, Ruicheng projects, and already has won widespread recognition of customers. In the future we also hope to work hand by hand with partners in order to accelerate the continuous optimization and upgrade of the PV industry as well as help the innovation and development today and in the future."