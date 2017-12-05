The "Advanced Biofuels Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Advanced Biofuels Market is expected to grow from $8.64 billion in 2016 to reach $99.74 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 41.8%.

Increasing market for renewable energy, encouraging environmental regulations, and growing investments in the market are some of the driving factors. In addition, raising R&D activities in biofuels is favoring the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, production process limitations, threat from substitute products are the factors hampering the market growth.

The biodiesel biofuels segment leads the market globally with the biggest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing usage as engine fuel. North America accounted for the largest share in Advanced Biofuels market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding manufacturing industry and rising awareness about usage of advanced biofuels in China, Indonesia and India.

Some of the key players in Global Advanced Biofuels Market include A2BE Carbon Capture, LLC, Abengoa bioenergy, Algenol Biofuels, Bankchak Petroleum, Chemtex group, Clariant Produkte (Deutschland) GmbH, DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Fiberight LLC, Fujian Zhongde Energy Co., Ltd, GranBio, Inbicon, INEOS Bio, KiOR Inc., POEto DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC, Sundrop Fuels, Inc., and ZeaChem Inc.

What The Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Raw Materials Covered:

Jatropha

Camelina

Algae

Simple Lignocellulose

Complex lignocellulose

Other Raw Materials

Non-Corn Starch Ethanol

Biofuel Types Covered:

Cellulosic biofuels

Biodiesels

Biogas

Biobutanol

Other Biofuel Types

Animal Wastes

Non-food Crop Residues

Process Covered:

Biochemical Process

Thermochemical Process

