Last day of trading shares in the below sub-fund issued by Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest will be 19 December 2017.



ISIN: DK0060539716 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Sydinvest Virksomhedsobligationer HY 2017 KL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 19. december 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SYIVOKL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 99850 ------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



