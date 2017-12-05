

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Senator Kamala Harris tops the Foreign Policy magazine's 50 Leading Global Thinkers' list that also included Nikki Haley, Chelsea Manning, Stephen Bannon and French President Emmanuel Macron.



This year's list of 50 'Global reThinkers' include legislators, technocrats, comedians, advocates, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, presidents, political prisoners, researchers and strategists, 'who together found amazing ways not just to rethink our strange new world but also to reshape it,' said the prestigious magazine. It selected Kamala Harris 'For giving the Democratic Party hope in the Trump era.'



It cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions struggling to answer questions by the Democratic Senator about interactions with Russian officials during his time working with the Donald Trump campaign.



In a sweeping 2016 victory, Harris won the Senate seat vacated by Barbara Boxer, making her the nation's first Indian-American senator. She was an elected attorney general of California.



The 53-year-old junior senator has become an early favorite to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election.



South Korean president Moon Jae-in comes second in the list 'For trying to rebuild decent democratic leadership in South Korea.'



Foreign Policy said it recognized Hasan Minhaj, third in the list, for defining the narrative of a 'New Brown America.'



Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen Bannon and Iraqi President Haider-al-Abadi are in the following positions in the list.



