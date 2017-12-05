New York Times bestselling author to explore how stronger humanity in the workplace can inspire greatness

Sinek's TED Talk, "How Great Leaders Inspire Action," is third most-watched talk of all time

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today announced visionary business thinker and New York Times bestselling author Simon Sinek as a keynote speaker for its WorkHuman 2018 conference, April 2-5, 2018, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. In his session, Sinek, a trained ethnographer, will explore the need for greater humanity and meaning in the workplace to inspire employees and business potential.

The annual WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated to helping educate, energize and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture. The event has grown five times in size since the inaugural event in 2015 and has featured some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox and bestselling authors Susan Cain, Adam Grant, Arianna Huffington, and Gary Hamel.

"Simon is an optimist in every sense of the word and leads through inspiration every day," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "He has devoted his career to helping leaders and organizations operate at their natural best by thinking, acting and communicating with purpose. Simon is a valuable addition to this year's WorkHuman conference; he enhances our mission to build workplaces where employees feel both fulfilled and inspired to do the best work of their lives."

Sinek is the author of four books, including three New York Times bestsellers,Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action; Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don't; and Together is Better: A Little Book of Inspiration. He is also recognized for popularizing the concept of "Why" in his first TED Talk in 2009, "How Great Leaders Inspire Action," which is currently the third most-watched talk of all time with more than 31 million views. An adjunct staff member of the RAND Corporation, Sinek is also active with the nonprofit Charity: Water and serves on the board of the Tami Stronach Dance Company.

"The way leaders treat their people can have a tremendous impact on an organization and its employees," said Sinek. "While most leaders focus on what their organizations are doing, it's more beneficial for them to look at why they're doing it, as this will help align employees with a company's core values and mission. I am thrilled to participate in WorkHuman 2018 to help attendees unlock the power of "why," transform their respective businesses and foster more human company cultures."

Sinek is the latest visionary to join the WorkHuman 2018 roster of acclaimed speakers. This year's conference also includes Dr. David Rock, bestselling author and director of the NeuroLeadership Institute; Brené Brown, Ph.D., research professor and three-time New York Times bestselling author; Adam Grant, bestselling author and Wharton professor; Barbara H. Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of human resources for Intel Corp.; Shannon A. Brown, senior vice president and chief HR and diversity officer for FedEx Express; Jill Larsen, senior vice president of HR and Talent at Cisco Systems, Inc.; Rebecca Port, regional head of HR, Europe and Americas, and global head of HR, Risk and Compliance at Standard Chartered Bank; and Bonnie St. John, CEO at Blue Circle Leadership Institute.

