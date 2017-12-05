Global Crisis Management Services Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Edelman, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum & Burson-Marsteller

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Crisis Management Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Crisis Management Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Businesses have been leveraging the influence of social media in their marketing campaigns, which is being driven by the high adoption and use of social media platforms by consumers.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Crisis Management Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver

Increasing use of social media platforms for crisis management

Category constraints

Lack of understanding in terms of magnitude of the crisis

Procurement best practices

Having an internal team to partner with crisis management service provider



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Summary

Research Objectives and Methodology

Category Definition

Part 2: Category at a Glance

Market Overview

Category Maturity by Regions

Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers

Cost-saving Opportunities

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Key Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Procurement Best Practices

History of Innovation

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porters Five Forces

SWOT Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Regional Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Regional Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Supplier Selection Criteria

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Category Negotiation Strategies

Part 6: Category Essentials

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Edelman

Weber Shandwick

FleishmanHillard

Ketchum

Burson-Marsteller



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ddw7k/global_crisis





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716