Global Crisis Management Services Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Edelman, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum & Burson-Marsteller

The "Global Crisis Management Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Crisis Management Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Businesses have been leveraging the influence of social media in their marketing campaigns, which is being driven by the high adoption and use of social media platforms by consumers.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Crisis Management Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver
- Increasing use of social media platforms for crisis management
Category constraints
- Lack of understanding in terms of magnitude of the crisis
Procurement best practices
- Having an internal team to partner with crisis management service provider
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Summary
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Category Definition
Part 2: Category at a Glance
- Market Overview
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
Part 3: Market Insights
- Category Spend Analysis
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Key Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Procurement Best Practices
- History of Innovation
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porters Five Forces
- SWOT Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Regional Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Regional Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
- Supplier Selection Criteria
Part 5: Pricing Insights
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
- Category Negotiation Strategies
Part 6: Category Essentials
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- Edelman
- Weber Shandwick
- FleishmanHillard
- Ketchum
- Burson-Marsteller
