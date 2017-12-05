sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Crisis Management Services Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Edelman, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum & Burson-Marsteller

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Crisis Management Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Crisis Management Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Businesses have been leveraging the influence of social media in their marketing campaigns, which is being driven by the high adoption and use of social media platforms by consumers.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Crisis Management Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver



  • Increasing use of social media platforms for crisis management

Category constraints

  • Lack of understanding in terms of magnitude of the crisis

Procurement best practices

  • Having an internal team to partner with crisis management service provider

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Summary

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Category Definition

Part 2: Category at a Glance

  • Market Overview
  • Category Maturity by Regions
  • Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Major Category Requirements
  • Major Procurement Pain Points

Part 3: Market Insights

  • Category Spend Analysis
  • Demand-Supply Shifts
  • Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
  • Key Market Developments
  • Regional Impact of Trends
  • Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
  • Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
  • Procurement Best Practices
  • History of Innovation
  • Key Current Technological Innovations
  • Major Regulatory Frameworks
  • Strategic Sustainability Practices
  • Porters Five Forces
  • SWOT Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

  • Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
  • Regional Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
  • Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
  • Regional Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
  • Key Clients
  • Supplier Cost Breakup
  • Supplier Positioning Matrix
  • Supplier Selection Criteria

Part 5: Pricing Insights

  • Pricing Models Snapshot
  • Pricing Models Pros and Cons
  • Indicative Pricing
  • Category Negotiation Strategies

Part 6: Category Essentials

  • SLA Terms
  • Supplier Evaluation Criteria
  • Category Risk Analysis
  • Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

  • Edelman
  • Weber Shandwick
  • FleishmanHillard
  • Ketchum
  • Burson-Marsteller

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ddw7k/global_crisis

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire