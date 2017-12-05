LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HI)(OTCQB:HDRSF ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR a technical report for its Copperwood Project prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties ("NI 43-101") and Form 43-101F1.

This independent technical report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its October 19, 2017 news release. Highlights from the press release are shown below.

-- 46% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources to 1.5 billion pounds of copper at 1% Cu cut-off grade compared to the previous resource estimate dated April 15, 2015 -- Copper and silver resource grades largely unchanged from the previous resource estimate -- Resource newly identified in the new Upper Copper Bearing Sequence (UCBS) zone -- Mineralization remains open along strike and down dip -- Conversion from Inferred to Indicated Resource categories was robust across the deposit

The technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Copperwood Project, Michigan, USA" was prepared under the direction of Rejean Sirois ing. of G Mining Services Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" (as that term is defined in NI 43-101). Mr. Sirois has reviewed and approved the information in this news release.

The technical report is available on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.highlandcopper.com).

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company is fully financed to complete the Copperwood Project feasibility study update, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018. The Company has 467,539,403 common shares issued and outstanding. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives to complete, within the schedule mentioned or at all, complete the Copperwood feasibility study. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including, without limitation, the results of the various studies involved in the preparation of the feasibility study, the size and quality of the mineral resources, the price of copper and various technical issues. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

