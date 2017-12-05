

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd has been planning to launch Easy Ride, self-driving cars by 2020 and as part of the target, it will start trials of robo taxis in Yokohama, Japan in next year. The motorcar manufacturer have been in agreement with DeNA Co. Ltd since 2017 to offer the robo taxis using autonomous driving technology.



The trial are scheduled between March 5 and 18, in a public field. Participants for the trial will be recruited through the easy-ride.com website, till January 15. The trial will check customer safety aspects and test the feasibility of the technology in place.



The Easy Ride car can be summoned by passengers using a mobile app and can set the destination. Further, the car will let the passengers know about the businesses and restaurants on the way. The robo car will support different languages.



