Global Immigration Services Procurement Report 2017 - Increased Need to Hire a Global Workforce

The "Global Immigration Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Immigration Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Immigration Services is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement leaders to make smart purchasing decisions. one of the key growth contributors for the global immigration services supply market is the increased need to hire a global workforce to have effective talent acquisition strategy by filling skill gaps and by remaining globally competitive and managing international businesses.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Immigration Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver

Increased need to hire a global workforce

Category constraints

Changes in the immigration policies of high-demand countries

Procurement best practices

Assess the ability of service providers



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Category at a Glance

Market Overview

Demand and Supply Snapshot

Key Market Dynamics

Supply Market Highlights

Pricing Insights

Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition

Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Pricewaterhousecoopers

Ernst and Young

Deloitte

KPMG

Baker McKenzie



