The Board of Directors for Columbus A/S has approved the following plan for publication of financial and management statements in 2018, as well as the date for the annual general meeting.



Annual Report 2017 15 March 2018



Interim Management Statement Q1 24 April 2018



Annual General Meeting 24 April 2018



Interim Report 23 August 2018



Interim Management Statement Q3 7 November 2018



After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company's website: http://ir.columbusglobal.com/events.cfm.



Annual General Meeting



Columbus A/S's annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday 24 April 2018 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00am.



Any shareholder is entitled to have an item included on the annual general meeting agenda, provided that the request reaches the company no later than 14 March 2018.



If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors' proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders' cash accounts on Monday, 30 April 2018.



