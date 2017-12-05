Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Has Launched Its Own IoT Platform to Offer to Business Clients Across Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS") (FRA: MKY) (NYSE: MBT) is the first mobile operator in Russia to launch an integrated IoT platform on national scale. Our IoT platform provides an integrated solution to manage objects embedded with network connectivity and pro-actively monitor IoT-enabled equipment performance. The platform has an open API (application programming interface) and supports various data networks. Accordingly, our clients' existing equipment and IT systems can be directly connected with up-to-date sensors, cameras, robots, and programs. The objects connecting to the platform can be managed from a single center, regardless of their location, which will be of substantial benefit to many of our clients in Russia who have operations in the areas that are traditionally difficult to reach.

MTS is the first mobile operator in Russia to create an IoT platform of this scale. Having pioneered the Machine-to-Machine communications in Russia with the introduction of the first M2M tariff, we are confident that this new offering will be in strong demand by the market.

Developing our own IoT platform is another step in the MTS strategy to be the go-to provider in helping business customers adapt quickly and efficiently to the fast-changing requirements of the digital economy, reduce their costs and bring their operations to a new level. For government customers, our IoT platform can become a driver for development of smart cities, smart grids, and intelligent transportation.

In addition to being the largest telecom company in Russia, MTS has consistently been the clear leader in the Russian IoT market by number of connected devices. In the coming years, we will strengthen our presence in the IoT segment through open source platforms, cloud applications and the introduction of the Internet of things at any scale - from small stores to large factories, cities, and federal networks.

Our IoT architecture can support equipment across a variety of industries including manufacturing, energy and diversified service companies. The platform is also applicable for integrated IoT solutions for agriculture, logistics, commercial real estate and other businesses. Our equipment monitoring system allows our clients to anticipate wear-and-tear as well as potential malfunctions before the deterioration reaches a critical stage. Notifications can be sent via the client's computer system, but also by SMS and e-mail. This will substantially reduce cost of maintenance and prevent losses related to equipment failure.

The platform also includes an integrated and comprehensive "Smart Metering" solution, replacing an earlier system using telematics-enabled M2M SIM cards. MTS is a pioneer among Russian telecom operators to launch this service. One of the real business cases is the implementation of Smart Metering from MTS for a vegetable storage. Our solution allows our client to control the temperature and moisture level in the boxes where the vegetables are stored. As a result, the customer is confident in the storage conditions and the percentage of spoilage has decreased.

Cybersecurity is always at the core of all our technological innovation. Connected to secure communication channels, our IoT sensors and controllers can send data to a fully protected MTS cloud, where they are processed in real time and then sent to secure cloud storage. Equipment monitoring and reports generation can be done in a web user interface or in standard programs by connecting them to the MTS IoT platform using API procedure. MTS IoT platform uses secure SSL and HTTPS encryption protocols, as well as a network antivirus and a cyber threat protection center.

MTS in the IoT Market

MTS is the leader in the IoT market in Russia in terms of the number of telematics SIM cards, according to AC&M research in 2016. MTS is also the first telecommunications company in Russia that regularly promotes the IoT-based product portfolio in the national scale. In 2009, MTS offered its customers the first telematics solution for vehicle monitoring. In 2011, we launched "M2M Manager" solution, which allows any device in real time to configure and monitor the MTS network, the work of various M2M-equipment. In 2016 and 2017, MTS tested NB-IoT and LPWAN technologies and deployed the IPv6 architecture on the network, which allows an almost unlimited number of devices to be connected to the Internet.

