IRVINE, CA and KANSAS CITY, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- PriceSpider -- an advanced retail technology solution provider to some of the world's largest brand manufacturers -- is pleased to announce the launch of its new space in Kansas City, Mo., which has been recently listed as one of the country's most promising tech cities. After carefully analyzing its millennial-driven 39.1 percent growth spurt in tech talent between 2011 and 2016, PriceSpider moved quickly to establish a presence in the Midwestern city to accelerate its next wave of innovation in modern retail.

"As a company focused on harnessing technology to optimize online retail, Kansas City's high-caliber pool of tech talent will improve support services for our multinational clients," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "In looking at where to take our brand next, we saw an opportunity to be closer to many of the global manufacturers we serve today."

According to top research authority, CBRE, Kansas City has become home to one of the nation's top 10 momentum tech markets that "grew at least 10 percent faster than during the prior two-year period," said Colin Yasukochi, director of research and analysis for CBRE. With a tech talent labor pool of over 51,000 workers, Kansas City, once considered a "small" market for tech talent, has officially broken through the challenges of growing pains to become a "large" market of endless economic and forward-thinking possibilities.

Providing the most advanced retail technology available for e-commerce, PriceSpider was launched in 2004 as a consumer shopping engine. Since then, the brand has emerged as a leading retail technology company specializing in products and solutions that provide invaluable insight and visibility into consumer purchasing behavior. This latest growth move for the company comes on the heels of its August 2017 expansion to a modern 16,832-square-foot space in the heart of the Irvine business district in Orange County, Calif.

"Our continual growth across the U.S. is only further proof of our society's desire for a more efficient and user-friendly way to experience the vast world of modern retail," Ferry added. "Bringing support teams for our proprietary technology to Kansas City will not only be a breakthrough step for PriceSpider; it will be an opportunity to unveil the untapped capabilities of a city on the edge of a digital evolution. We are just getting started."

For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

About PriceSpider: PriceSpider is a retail technology company specializing in products and solutions that provide invaluable insight into consumer purchasing behavior. Powered by proprietary "spidering" technology that collects a wide range of data from thousands of e-commerce sites, PriceSpider discovers -- with precision -- what, where, when and how people purchase. In addition to its super-charged buying solution Where to Buy, which integrates with manufacturers' websites to capture conversion data while giving shoppers access to online and local retailers, PriceSpider offers a competitive edge with unique solutions including Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Monitoring, Brand Monitoring, Ratings and Reviews and Market Intelligence Reports, which dive deep into retailer and brand performance, pricing and competitors' posture. With additional solutions currently in research and development designed to complement its existing suite of technological offerings, PriceSpider aims to provide the ultimate integrated technology platform to help manufacturers know more to sell more. For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

