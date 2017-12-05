Global Government Relations Services Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Edelman, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum & Burson-Marsteller

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Government Relations Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Government Relations Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Rapid growth of services availed by developing economies, especially in countries such as Singapore and China, are witnessing aggressive growth of new businesses that are also making investments overseas.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Government Relations Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.



Category driver

Availability of improved services due to adoption of new technologies

Category constraints

Assessing skillset of service providers' staff

Procurement best practices

Engage with one-stop solution providers



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Category at a Glance

Market Overview

Demand and Supply Snapshot

Key Market Dynamics

Supply Market Highlights

Pricing Insights

Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition

Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Edelman

Weber Shandwick

FleishmanHillard

Ketchum

Burson-Marsteller



