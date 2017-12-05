ABN Amro launches Prospery, a unique digital only wealth management offering in Germany, powered by Moxtra's collaboration platform. The Prospery service embeds Moxtra enabled capabilities including secure messaging, video banking, and document collaboration for today's digital savvy clients to engage with their wealth manager on demand.

With Moxtra's capabilities integrated within Prospery, clients can message, collaborate over documents, and connect on video calls with coaches and support agents, in a secure environment within the bank's application. All details, such as conversations and transactions, are saved with a full audit trail enabling compliance with the latest regulations, but more importantly providing clients with an opportunity to view their past conversations at any time, from any location.

Omar el Khamlichi, Chief Operational Officer (COO) of Prospery states: "We are happy Moxtra helped us deliver our proposition to the market. In our view, Moxtra delivers a unique product that truly helps make our proposition come to life. Not only the unique collaboration features, but as important are the drive, creativity and expertise that define Moxtra. As a new business initiative, Prospery wants to deliver the best customer engagement and continuously evolve based on the wishes of it's customers. Moxtra fits well with us. They think in possibilities, are an expert in collaboration, and are extremely client oriented. This makes Moxtra the perfect partner for us."

