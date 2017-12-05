sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,283 Euro		-0,009
-0,70 %
WKN: A0B6RZ ISIN: LT0000111676 Ticker-Symbol: YOE 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB1,283-0,70 %