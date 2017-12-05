Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-05 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upon receipt of chairman of the Board Audrius Statulevicius' announcement about resignation from the company's Board from 9 January 2018, by the decision of the company's Board the Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB is called on 10 January 2018 at 10.00 am. The Meeting will take place at corporate headquarters at Perkunkiemio 3, Vilnius, Lithuania. Registration starts at 9:30 am. The shareholders' meeting is called for the election of a new member of the management board.



Audrius Statulevicius



Chairman of the Board



+370 5 2461419



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655999