The U.S.-based off-grid specialist will use these financial resources to expand its business in Asia and Africa.

U.K. private equity asset manager, Apis Partners LLP together with a group of investors, has awarded US$60 million in equity and debt to Greenlight Planet Inc., a U.S.-based company specializing in off-grid solar solutions for underserved populations.

Greenlight Planet, which claims to have been profitable in each of the last 10 financial quarters, said it will use the funds to expand its financing capabilities in Asia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...