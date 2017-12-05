Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Market, 2017-2022 - Preferred Vendor Relationships, CMO M&A, Big Pharma in CM, Vertical Integration and Other Important Trends

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Market - by Type of Service, by Organization and by Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
How Large is the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Opportunity? Will the Drive for New Biopharma Last? Who are the Key Players in this Industry?
These are among the questions answered by report on biomanufacturing organizations, labelled BCMOs. The market for biopharmaceutical manufacturing is driven by many factors - an aging population, demand for more effective solutions to disease, and the expiration of blockbusters. Over the past several years, an unprecedented number of blockbuster drugs have lost patent protection, and this trend is expected to continue through the foreseeable future. Because generic medicines are priced at a discount of up to 90% of the cost of the original drug, yet are considered therapeutically identical, their growing usage represents a particularly threat to blockbuster drugs. Yet pharmaceutical companies cannot always produce their needed pipeline in-house. This has created an ideal market environment for biopharmaceutical contracting.
This report, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market ( BCMOs) Markets by Type of Service, CMO and Region, contains the following market information:
- BCMO Market 2012-2022
- Top Company Revenues
- BCMO Country Markets (U.S., Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Other Asia, Latin America, Rest of World)
- BCMO Market by Segment (Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing)
- Company Profiles
- Preferred Vendor Relationships, CMO M&A, Big Pharma in CM, Vertical Integration and Other Important Trends
This report includes extensive coverage of the biotechnology segment of the global drug development and manufacturing industry. Sales estimates for each market segment represent global revenues and are expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for the historic 2012 to 2017 period and forecasts are provided through 2022. Historical information for this report was gathered from a wide variety of published sources including company reports, filings, websites and presentations; government documents; legal filings; trade journals; newspapers and business press; analysts' reports and other sources. Interviews with company representatives were conducted to capture the perspectives from industry participants' point of view and assess trends, and form the basis of the forecasting and competitive analysis.
Best efforts were made to determine BCMO fees by region in the many instances where these are not specifically reported by each company. Contract manufacturing fees were allocated to the country/region of production, not to the region of export; therefore, companies with production facilities in a single country, such as China, were deemed to be regional Chinese players even if they have extensive export operations to many other countries. These determinations were made on the basis of currently available information. Where reliable information was not attainable, no estimate was attempted.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (Bcmo) Industry
- Scope And Methodology
- The Bcmo Services Market
2: Overview
- Introduction
- Rising Pressures On Pharmaceutical And Biotech Drug Makers
- Blockbuster Patent Expirations and Genericization
- Ever-Rising R&D Costs
- Delays in Clinical Study Recruitment
- Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny
- Decreasing Drug Approvals
- Drug Pricing Pressures
- Excess Manufacturing Capacity
- TECHNOLOGY SHIFTS
- Biotechnology
- Biosimilars
3: The Contract Manufacturing Industry
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- The Role of BCMOs
- Services Offered by BCMOs
- The Rise of CDMOs
- Swot Analysis
- Strengths
- Opportunities
- Weaknesses
- Threats
4: The BCMO Market In The U.S. And Western Europe
- Introduction
- The U.S. Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and U.S. Share
- The Western European Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and Western European Share
5: The BCMO Market In The Emerging Regions
- Introduction
- The Eastern European Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Infrastructure and Local Regulations
- Intellectual Property Issues
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and Eastern European Share
- The Chinese Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Infrastructure and Local Regulations
- Intellectual Property Issues
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and Chinese Share
- The Indian Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Infrastructure and Local Regulations
- Intellectual Property Issues
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and Indian Share
- The Asian Bcmo Market, Excluding China And India
- Overview
- Infrastructure and Local Regulations
- Intellectual Property Issues
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and Other Asian Share
- The Latin American Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Infrastructure and Local Regulations
- Intellectual Property Issues
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and Latin American Share
- The Rest Of World (Row) Market
- Overview
- Market Forecasts
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Key Players and ROW Share
6: Total Global Bcmo Market
- Overview
- Market Forecasts
- Key Players And Global Market Share
- Future Market Trends
- The Future Of Pharma And Biopharma Manufacturing
- The Future Of Contract Manufacturing
7: Issues And Trends
- Expansion Of Overseas Bcmos
- Preferred Vendor Relationships
- Contract Organization Mergers And Acquisitions
- Entrance Of Big Pharma Into Contract Manufacturing
- Vertical And Supply Chain Integration
- Wuxiapptec
- Other Supply Chain Integration Opportunities
- Emergence Of Speciality Bcmo Players
- CMC Biologics
- Fresenius Kabi
- Risk Sharing Programs
- Reduced Gdufa Fees
8: Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gc4ztf/biopharmaceutical
