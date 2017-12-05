Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Market, 2017-2022 - Preferred Vendor Relationships, CMO M&A, Big Pharma in CM, Vertical Integration and Other Important Trends

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Market - by Type of Service, by Organization and by Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

How Large is the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Opportunity? Will the Drive for New Biopharma Last? Who are the Key Players in this Industry?

These are among the questions answered by report on biomanufacturing organizations, labelled BCMOs. The market for biopharmaceutical manufacturing is driven by many factors - an aging population, demand for more effective solutions to disease, and the expiration of blockbusters. Over the past several years, an unprecedented number of blockbuster drugs have lost patent protection, and this trend is expected to continue through the foreseeable future. Because generic medicines are priced at a discount of up to 90% of the cost of the original drug, yet are considered therapeutically identical, their growing usage represents a particularly threat to blockbuster drugs. Yet pharmaceutical companies cannot always produce their needed pipeline in-house. This has created an ideal market environment for biopharmaceutical contracting.

This report, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market ( BCMOs) Markets by Type of Service, CMO and Region, contains the following market information:

BCMO Market 2012-2022

Top Company Revenues

BCMO Country Markets (U.S., Western Europe , Eastern Europe , China , India , Other Asia, Latin America , Rest of World)

Company Profiles

Preferred Vendor Relationships, CMO M&A, Big Pharma in CM, Vertical Integration and Other Important Trends

This report includes extensive coverage of the biotechnology segment of the global drug development and manufacturing industry. Sales estimates for each market segment represent global revenues and are expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for the historic 2012 to 2017 period and forecasts are provided through 2022. Historical information for this report was gathered from a wide variety of published sources including company reports, filings, websites and presentations; government documents; legal filings; trade journals; newspapers and business press; analysts' reports and other sources. Interviews with company representatives were conducted to capture the perspectives from industry participants' point of view and assess trends, and form the basis of the forecasting and competitive analysis.



Best efforts were made to determine BCMO fees by region in the many instances where these are not specifically reported by each company. Contract manufacturing fees were allocated to the country/region of production, not to the region of export; therefore, companies with production facilities in a single country, such as China, were deemed to be regional Chinese players even if they have extensive export operations to many other countries. These determinations were made on the basis of currently available information. Where reliable information was not attainable, no estimate was attempted.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (Bcmo) Industry

Scope And Methodology

The Bcmo Services Market

2: Overview

Introduction

Rising Pressures On Pharmaceutical And Biotech Drug Makers

Blockbuster Patent Expirations and Genericization

Ever-Rising R&D Costs

Delays in Clinical Study Recruitment

Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny

Decreasing Drug Approvals

Drug Pricing Pressures

Excess Manufacturing Capacity

TECHNOLOGY SHIFTS

Biotechnology

Biosimilars

3: The Contract Manufacturing Industry

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

The Role of BCMOs

Services Offered by BCMOs

The Rise of CDMOs

Swot Analysis

Strengths

Opportunities

Weaknesses

Threats

4: The BCMO Market In The U.S. And Western Europe

Introduction

The U.S. Bcmo Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and U.S. Share

The Western European Bcmo Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and Western European Share

5: The BCMO Market In The Emerging Regions

Introduction

The Eastern European Bcmo Market

Overview

Infrastructure and Local Regulations

Intellectual Property Issues

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and Eastern European Share

The Chinese Bcmo Market

Overview

Infrastructure and Local Regulations

Intellectual Property Issues

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and Chinese Share

The Indian Bcmo Market

Overview

Infrastructure and Local Regulations

Intellectual Property Issues

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and Indian Share

The Asian Bcmo Market, Excluding China And India

Overview

Infrastructure and Local Regulations

Intellectual Property Issues

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and Other Asian Share

The Latin American Bcmo Market

Overview

Infrastructure and Local Regulations

Intellectual Property Issues

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and Latin American Share

The Rest Of World (Row) Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Key Players and ROW Share

6: Total Global Bcmo Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

Key Players And Global Market Share

Future Market Trends

The Future Of Pharma And Biopharma Manufacturing

The Future Of Contract Manufacturing

7: Issues And Trends

Expansion Of Overseas Bcmos

Preferred Vendor Relationships

Contract Organization Mergers And Acquisitions

Entrance Of Big Pharma Into Contract Manufacturing

Vertical And Supply Chain Integration

Wuxiapptec

Other Supply Chain Integration Opportunities

Emergence Of Speciality Bcmo Players

CMC Biologics

Fresenius Kabi

Risk Sharing Programs

Reduced Gdufa Fees

8: Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles

3P Biopharmaceuticals

Abbvie

Aenova

Amri

Asahi Glass Co.

Aurobindo

Avara Pharmaceutical Services

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim Bioxcellence

Catalent

Celonic AG

Cytovance Biologics

DM Bio

Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories

Fareva

Fresenius Kabi Product Partnering

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Glaxosmithkline Biopharmaceuticals

Grifols

Idifarma

Jubilant Life Sciences

Juniper Pharmaceutical Services

Kemwell Biopharma

LFB SA

Lonza

Luinabio

Menarini Biotech

Novasep

Particle Sciences

Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pfizer Centreone

Piramal

Recipharm

Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh

Rovi Contract Manufacturing

Samsung Biologics

Siegfried AG

Sl Pharma Labs

Strides Shashun Ltd.

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Syngene International

TCG Lifesciences

Teuto

Therapure Biopharma

Tianjin Pharmaceutical

UPM Pharmaceuticals

Vetter Pharma International Gmbh

Woodfield Pharmaceutical

Wuxi Apptec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gc4ztf/biopharmaceutical





