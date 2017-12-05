Experienced technology and industry executive join leading RegTech firm

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (RDC), the global leader in compliance screening, today announced that Michael Aguiling has joined as their Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Aguiling is a recognized expert in creating and applying Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to address a wide range of complex enterprise challenges. He comes to RDC from JPMorgan Chase where he was the Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer for Intelligent Solutions. In that capacity, Mr. Aguiling was focused on Big Data technologies and Data Analytics across several domains including: Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, Compliance, Natural Language Processing, Customer Profiling, Cross Channel Analytics and Machine Learning. Aguiling studied Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology and has two patents issued in 2014.

"I am thrilled to be joining RDC at such an exciting time," said Mr. Aguiling. "RDC is well-positioned to transform the customer due diligence market by applying leading-edge Machine Learning, Cognitive Processing and Predictive Analytics, all of which will make our customers more efficient, provide them with deeper risk intelligence and dramatically reduce their overall cost of compliance."

"A key part of executing on our aggressive growth strategy is building out a world-class executive management team and I am delighted to welcome Michael to our rapidly-growing organization," said Tom Obermaier, CEO of RDC. "In addition to having the deep technical expertise necessary to drive our machine-led compliance vision, Michael has a wealth of business and operational experience as well as deep industry knowledge having come from one of the premier global financial institutions."

About RDC

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.,(RDC), the Smarter ScreeningTM company, delivers powerful, decision-ready intelligence and world-class risk and compliance protection, allowing global organizations to identify banned/suspect entities, strengthen fraud protection, ensure regulatory compliance, manage supply and distribution risk, and protect their brand equity. With the world's largest open source risk-relevant database, RDC provides AML/KYC compliance; Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) protection; emerging market intelligence; corruption, fraud and crime protection; and vendor screening and monitoring to a wide range of clients worldwide. Founded by 20 of the world's leading financial institutions, today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or visiting www.rdc.com.

