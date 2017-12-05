Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver's (TSXV: BHS) (OTC: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) has started operations with its new KSS100 X-Ray Transmissive "Ore-Sorter" at the Bayhorse Silver Mine. Following the equipment's lengthy trip from Germany, Steinert's US personnel conducted their standard "on-site comprehensive pre-commissioning tests.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bayhorse" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_ldfhwsim/Bayhorse-Silver-TSXVBHS-has-started-operations-with-its-new-KSS100-X-Ray-Transmissive-Ore-Sorter-at-the-Bayhorse-Silver-Mine

The final step was installing the three ore-sorting algorithms that were developed from mineralized material shipped by Bayhorse to the US test facility at Walton, Kentucky in May. The equipment is installed at the company's historic Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, in which the company has earned an 80% interest.

Graeme O'Neill, President & CEO, stated: "Commissioning the KSS 100 Ore-Sorter, with state-of-the-art sensing and sorting technology, concludes a major milestone by installing cutting-edge technology to separate mineralized from non-mineralized material at the Bayhorse Silver Mine. The Ore-Sorter is completely automatic, with sorting operations and performance monitored remotely by both Steinert and the Company. Steinert can change the operational characteristics and sorting algorithms of the Ore-Sorter at their US operations center, without ever needing to do a site visit."

Upgrading the 1,300 tonnes of stockpiled silver mineralized oxide and sulphide material, from underground development conducted concurrent with the Ore-Sorter installation, will continue through to January, 2018, with the mine operating on a 7 day and week schedule. This stockpile was derived from both the upper level workings and the two new mineralized zones in the intermediate level.

The first mineralized material to be processed through the Ore-Sorter is from the Sunshine Zone in the upper level, where grab samples from blasted mined rounds assayed as shown in the following table:

Sample Type Gold

(ounces per ton) Silver

(ounces per ton) Silver

(grams per tonne) Grab, blasted round <.001 0.80 24.88 Grab blasted round 0.001 2.70 83.98 Grab blasted round 0.005 62.50 1,943.96 Grab blasted round <.001 0.50 15.55 Grab blasted round 0.006 69.60 2,164.80 Grab blasted round 0.001 14.75 458.78 Grab blasted round 0.001 17.90 556.75 Grab blasted round 0.004 52.78 1,641.64 Select blasted rock 0.003 68.76 2,138.67 Select blasted rock <.001 4.33 134.68 Grab, 46' into drift 0.001 23.55 732.49 Grab, 52' into drift 0.002 61.12 1,901.04 Grab, 61' into drift 0.002 35.56 1,106.04 Grab 68' into drift <.001 5.72 177.91 Chip 76'- 18" across vein 0.003 49.58 1,542.11 Chip 80' - 18" across vein 0.001 2.70 83.98 Chip 85' - 24" across vein 0.004 83.50 2,597.13 Select - Big Dog Zone 0.005 111.85 3,478.92

Levi Duncan, Bayhorse Operations Manager, along with his two highly experienced mining teams from Idaho's Silver Valley, led by Bayhorse Mine Supervisors, Josh Haynes and Jon Farrell, played a significant role in achieving this momentous occasion. Dr. Bill Willoughby, the Company's mining engineer, supervised the underground development, including 530 feet of new workings into unexplored areas of the Mine, that intersected new mineralized zones.

Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, in Idaho's Silver Valley.

The shares are trading at $0.20 and with 61 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $12.2 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

