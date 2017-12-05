Discover the Disruptive Technology Trends across the Global Biomarker Landscape

Frost & Sullivan Industry experts host interactive briefing discussing the technologies driving cancer, diabetes and obesity management

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Biomarkers Poised to Transform Disease Management" on Thursday, December 14, 2017, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert insight from Frost & Sullivan's Vandana Iyer (TechVision Healthcare Analyst).

Both predictive and prognostic biomarkers constitute a central element in all targeted drug discovery and development strategies. Rapid technological advances facilitating accurate and sensitive detection of disease biomarkers have enabled enhanced management of several disorders, including cancer and diabetes. Biomarker advancements are likely to pave the way for personalized and precision medicine strategies in the future. Furthermore, there is a substantial unmet need for noninvasive or minimally invasive screening technologies. Hence, liquid biopsy methods that leverage molecular biomarkers to enable the early detection of oncological indications using biofluids samples will witness rapid adoption. Biomarkers will also be relevant in the detection and monitoring of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Apart from early screening and treatment profiling, biomarker-based research may even open novel paradigms for drug discovery and development across these indications.

"Biomarker technologies are ideally poised to transform the future of the global healthcare landscape with groundbreaking innovations across noninvasive diagnostics and targeted treatment strategies. While enabling novel drug target discovery, biomarkers will also fuel disease profiling and treatment monitoring strategies that will transform the future of patient care," noted Vandana Iyer.

Greatest growth opportunities will lie in the space of pharmaceutical and biotechnological collaborations and will enable selection of ideal patient population for targeted treatment strategies. Growing focus towards the use of assays that enable molecular insights across pathogenesis will greatly aid drug target discovery and open novel avenues for groundbreaking therapies.

The webinar will provide expert insight on disruptive technology trends across the global biomarker landscape, upcoming biomarker technologies across lifestyle indications, and will highlight key innovators across liquid biopsy platforms.

The informative webinar will cover key insights:

Discover novel liquid biopsy platforms enabling enhanced cancer management

Explore biomarker opportunities for diabetes management

Learn about minimally invasive cancer screening technologies

Understand the impact of biomarker studies in enabling precision medicine

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing athttp://frost.ly/1ti.

