Manchester's Chill Factore Hosts the UK's First Panto on Snow

MANCHESTER, England, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, the UK's longest indoor real snow slope, Chill Factore, hosted the nation's first ever Panto on snow. The festive performance by the North West Theatre Arts Company delighted school children and was enough to make any pantomime dame proud!

The special 'Snow Panto' hosted on the slope next to Santa's Grotto brought festive fun to the countdown to Christmas. The performances featured all the best characters from the history of Panto with the usual brave heroes and dastardly villains in a musical extravaganza.

The snow 'crunched' as the audience enjoyed toe-tapping festive tunes from Christmas shows including: It Feels Like Christmas, Holy Night and Santa Claus is Coming To Town.

Morwenna Angove, Chief Executive at Chill Factore, said: "We believe this is the first pantomime set on real snow ever to be held in the UK and it was a really magical experience. The snow crunched and the lights sparkled amongst the Christmas trees - the Panto was an enchanting and authentic Christmas experience like no other. Of course, set on our slopes the classic pantomime phrase "he's behind you" might apply to a skier or snowboarder!

"We wanted to give everyone the chance to see the Panto, including Santa who skied in to the Grotto just last week. He and his helpers love having his Grotto on the snow - it reminds them of home!"

While they were soakingup the Christmas spirit, Panto enthusiasts also got a glimpse of Santa, as Chill Factore is home to the only Santa's Grotto in the country set on real snow. Inspired by the fairy-tale Hansel and Gretel, this year's Grotto takes the form of a delicious gingerbread house, surrounded by sparkling trees, glistening lights and busy Santa's Helpers.

About Chill Factore

Chill Factoreis THE North West's premier snow attraction. Featuring the UK's longest indoor real snow slope (180 metres). Chill Factoreoffers Ski and Snowboard Lessons for all levels, ages and abilities, and thrilling snow activities, including the Luge ice slide, Downhill Donuts and Sledge O Mania.

Hosting a 12m high climbing wall and Alpine Village complete with shops, bars, cafes and restaurants, Chill Factoreis the most amazing day out in the North.

