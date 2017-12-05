Global Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing Markets, 2020 - Market is Estimated to Reach $232.4 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Glass and Glass Products is Estimated to Reach $232.4 Billion in 2020 from $199.4 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%
This research report categorizes the glass and glass products manufacturing market by type. Product type include flat glass, container glass, and glassware & other glass products.
Report Includes
- 90 data tables
- An overview of the global market for glass and glass products.
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.
- Evaluation of the market across regions.
- Comprehensive discussions of where the state-of-the-art is in glass and glass products manufacturing.
- Market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Company profiles of the major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Glass and Glass Products Market Characteristics
4: Glass and Glass Products Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Forecast Market Growth
5: Glass & Glass Products Trends And Strategies
- Low-E Glass
- Robotics in Glass Manufacturing
- 3D-Printing of Glass and Glass Products
- Ultra-Thin Glass for Smartphones of The Future
6: PESTLE Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Legal
- Environmental
7: Glass & Glass Products Market Segmentation
- Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Segment
- Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- Flat Glass Manufacturing Market
- Glass Container Manufacturing Market
- Glassware Market
8: Glass & Glass Products Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Region
- Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Region
- Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Country
- Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Country
9: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Glass & Glass Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
- Glass & Glass Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country
- Per Capita Average Glass & Glass Products Expenditure, Global
- Per Capita Average Glass & Glass Products Expenditure, By Country
10: Asia-Pacific Glass & Glass Products Market
11: Asia-Pacific Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis
12: Western Europe Glass & Glass Products Market
13: Western Europe Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis
14: Eastern Europe Glass & Glass Products Market
15: Eastern Europe Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis
16: North America Glass & Glass Products Market
17: North America Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis
18: South America Glass & Glass Products Market
19: South America Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis
20: Middle East Glass & Glass Products Market
21: Africa Glass & Glass Products Market
22: Glass & Glass Products Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Figure 90: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Shares, By Key Competitor, 2016
- Table 89: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Shares, By Key Competitor, 2016
23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Glass & Glass Products Market
- Owens-Illinois Acquired Food and Beverage Glass Container Business of Vitro
- CVC Capital Partners (CVC) And BA Glass Acquired Anchor Glass Container
- Vitro Acquired Flat Glass Business of PPG Industries Inc.
- Nippon Electric Glass Acquired Fiberglass Business of PPG Industries
- Vitro Acquired Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC
- Duran Group Acquired Kimble Chase Life Science And Research Products LLC
- Cornwall Glass Acquired LW Architectural Glass
- Wingate Partners Acquired Binswanger Glass
- McGrory Glass Acquired Imaging Sciences LLC
- Saint-Gobain Acquired Pietta Glass Working
- Consolidated Glass Holdings Acquired J.E. Berkowitz
- Berlin Packaging Acquired Bruni Glass
- KGIC Acquired Guardian Industries
- Dwyer Group Acquired Cumberland County Glass
- Borosil Glass Works Acquired Klasspack
- CSG Holding Acquired Shenzhen Nanbo Display
- Apollo Global Management and Bpifrance Acquired Verallia
24: The Glass & Glass Products Market Customer Information
- Rising Preference for Plastic Packaging
- Glass for Food Safety and Recycling
- Glass Packaging for Beverages
- Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers Prefer Glass Packaging
- Growing Glass Preference in Restaurants And Cafes
25: Appendix
- NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report
- Abbreviations
26: References
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo Global Management
- BA Glass Acquired Anchor Glass Container
- Berlin Packaging
- Binswanger Glass
- Borosil Glass Works
- Bpifrance Acquired Verallia
- Bruni Glass
- CSG Holding
- CVC Capital Partners (CVC)
- Consolidated Glass Holdings
- Cornwall Glass
- Cumberland County Glass
- Duran Group
- Dwyer Group
- Fiberglass Business of PPG Industries
- Flat Glass Business of PPG Industries Inc.
- Food and Beverage Glass Container Business of Vitro
- Guardian Industries
- Imaging Sciences LLC
- J.E. Berkowitz
- KGIC
- Kimble Chase Life Science
- Klasspack
- LW Architectural Glass
- McGrory Glass
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Owens-Illinois
- Pietta Glass Working
- Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC
- Research Products LLC
- Saint-Gobain
- Shenzhen Nanbo Display
- Vitro
- Wingate Partners
