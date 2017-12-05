sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.12.2017 | 17:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Global Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing Markets, 2020 - Market is Estimated to Reach $232.4 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Market for Glass and Glass Products is Estimated to Reach $232.4 Billion in 2020 from $199.4 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%

This research report categorizes the glass and glass products manufacturing market by type. Product type include flat glass, container glass, and glassware & other glass products.

Report Includes

  • 90 data tables
  • An overview of the global market for glass and glass products.
  • Analyses of market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.
  • Evaluation of the market across regions.
  • Comprehensive discussions of where the state-of-the-art is in glass and glass products manufacturing.
  • Market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
  • Company profiles of the major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Glass and Glass Products Market Characteristics

4: Glass and Glass Products Market Size and Growth

  • Historic Market Growth
  • Forecast Market Growth

5: Glass & Glass Products Trends And Strategies

  • Low-E Glass
  • Robotics in Glass Manufacturing
  • 3D-Printing of Glass and Glass Products
  • Ultra-Thin Glass for Smartphones of The Future

6: PESTLE Analysis

  • Political
  • Economic
  • Social
  • Technological
  • Legal
  • Environmental

7: Glass & Glass Products Market Segmentation

  • Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Segment
  • Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
  • Flat Glass Manufacturing Market
  • Glass Container Manufacturing Market
  • Glassware Market

8: Glass & Glass Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

  • Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Region
  • Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Region
  • Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Country
  • Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Country

9: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

  • Glass & Glass Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
  • Glass & Glass Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country
  • Per Capita Average Glass & Glass Products Expenditure, Global
  • Per Capita Average Glass & Glass Products Expenditure, By Country

10: Asia-Pacific Glass & Glass Products Market

11: Asia-Pacific Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Glass & Glass Products Market

13: Western Europe Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Glass & Glass Products Market

15: Eastern Europe Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Glass & Glass Products Market

17: North America Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Glass & Glass Products Market

19: South America Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Glass & Glass Products Market

21: Africa Glass & Glass Products Market

22: Glass & Glass Products Market Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles
  • Figure 90: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Shares, By Key Competitor, 2016
  • Table 89: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Shares, By Key Competitor, 2016

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Glass & Glass Products Market

  • Owens-Illinois Acquired Food and Beverage Glass Container Business of Vitro
  • CVC Capital Partners (CVC) And BA Glass Acquired Anchor Glass Container
  • Vitro Acquired Flat Glass Business of PPG Industries Inc.
  • Nippon Electric Glass Acquired Fiberglass Business of PPG Industries
  • Vitro Acquired Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC
  • Duran Group Acquired Kimble Chase Life Science And Research Products LLC
  • Cornwall Glass Acquired LW Architectural Glass
  • Wingate Partners Acquired Binswanger Glass
  • McGrory Glass Acquired Imaging Sciences LLC
  • Saint-Gobain Acquired Pietta Glass Working
  • Consolidated Glass Holdings Acquired J.E. Berkowitz
  • Berlin Packaging Acquired Bruni Glass
  • KGIC Acquired Guardian Industries
  • Dwyer Group Acquired Cumberland County Glass
  • Borosil Glass Works Acquired Klasspack
  • CSG Holding Acquired Shenzhen Nanbo Display
  • Apollo Global Management and Bpifrance Acquired Verallia

24: The Glass & Glass Products Market Customer Information

  • Rising Preference for Plastic Packaging
  • Glass for Food Safety and Recycling
  • Glass Packaging for Beverages
  • Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers Prefer Glass Packaging
  • Growing Glass Preference in Restaurants And Cafes

25: Appendix

  • NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report
  • Abbreviations

26: References

Companies Mentioned

  • Apollo Global Management
  • BA Glass Acquired Anchor Glass Container
  • Berlin Packaging
  • Binswanger Glass
  • Borosil Glass Works
  • Bpifrance Acquired Verallia
  • Bruni Glass
  • CSG Holding
  • CVC Capital Partners (CVC)
  • Consolidated Glass Holdings
  • Cornwall Glass
  • Cumberland County Glass
  • Duran Group
  • Dwyer Group
  • Fiberglass Business of PPG Industries
  • Flat Glass Business of PPG Industries Inc.
  • Food and Beverage Glass Container Business of Vitro
  • Guardian Industries
  • Imaging Sciences LLC
  • J.E. Berkowitz
  • KGIC
  • Kimble Chase Life Science
  • Klasspack
  • LW Architectural Glass
  • McGrory Glass
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Owens-Illinois
  • Pietta Glass Working
  • Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC
  • Research Products LLC
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Shenzhen Nanbo Display
  • Vitro
  • Wingate Partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvtpc9/glass_and_glass

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


