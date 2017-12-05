Global Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing Markets, 2020 - Market is Estimated to Reach $232.4 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Glass and Glass Products is Estimated to Reach $232.4 Billion in 2020 from $199.4 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%

This research report categorizes the glass and glass products manufacturing market by type. Product type include flat glass, container glass, and glassware & other glass products.

Report Includes

90 data tables

An overview of the global market for glass and glass products.

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.

Evaluation of the market across regions.

Comprehensive discussions of where the state-of-the-art is in glass and glass products manufacturing.

Market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Company profiles of the major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Glass and Glass Products Market Characteristics



4: Glass and Glass Products Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

5: Glass & Glass Products Trends And Strategies

Low-E Glass

Robotics in Glass Manufacturing

3D-Printing of Glass and Glass Products

Ultra-Thin Glass for Smartphones of The Future

6: PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental

7: Glass & Glass Products Market Segmentation

Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Segment

Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Flat Glass Manufacturing Market

Glass Container Manufacturing Market

Glassware Market

8: Glass & Glass Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Region

Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Region

Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2016, By Country

Global Glass & Glass Products Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Country

9: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Glass & Glass Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

Glass & Glass Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country

Per Capita Average Glass & Glass Products Expenditure, Global

Per Capita Average Glass & Glass Products Expenditure, By Country

10: Asia-Pacific Glass & Glass Products Market

11: Asia-Pacific Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Glass & Glass Products Market

13: Western Europe Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Glass & Glass Products Market

15: Eastern Europe Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Glass & Glass Products Market

17: North America Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Glass & Glass Products Market

19: South America Glass & Glass Products Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Glass & Glass Products Market

21: Africa Glass & Glass Products Market

22: Glass & Glass Products Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Figure 90: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Shares, By Key Competitor, 2016

Table 89: Global Glass & Glass Products Market Shares, By Key Competitor, 2016

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Glass & Glass Products Market

Owens-Illinois Acquired Food and Beverage Glass Container Business of Vitro

CVC Capital Partners (CVC) And BA Glass Acquired Anchor Glass Container

Vitro Acquired Flat Glass Business of PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Acquired Fiberglass Business of PPG Industries

Vitro Acquired Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC

Duran Group Acquired Kimble Chase Life Science And Research Products LLC

Cornwall Glass Acquired LW Architectural Glass

Wingate Partners Acquired Binswanger Glass

McGrory Glass Acquired Imaging Sciences LLC

Saint-Gobain Acquired Pietta Glass Working

Consolidated Glass Holdings Acquired J.E. Berkowitz

Berlin Packaging Acquired Bruni Glass

KGIC Acquired Guardian Industries

Dwyer Group Acquired Cumberland County Glass

Borosil Glass Works Acquired Klasspack

CSG Holding Acquired Shenzhen Nanbo Display

Apollo Global Management and Bpifrance Acquired Verallia

24: The Glass & Glass Products Market Customer Information

Rising Preference for Plastic Packaging

Glass for Food Safety and Recycling

Glass Packaging for Beverages

Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers Prefer Glass Packaging

Growing Glass Preference in Restaurants And Cafes

25: Appendix

NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

Abbreviations

26: References



Companies Mentioned



Apollo Global Management

BA Glass Acquired Anchor Glass Container

Berlin Packaging

Binswanger Glass

Borosil Glass Works

Bpifrance Acquired Verallia

Bruni Glass

CSG Holding

CVC Capital Partners (CVC)

Consolidated Glass Holdings

Cornwall Glass

Cumberland County Glass

Duran Group

Dwyer Group

Fiberglass Business of PPG Industries

Flat Glass Business of PPG Industries Inc.

Food and Beverage Glass Container Business of Vitro

Guardian Industries

Imaging Sciences LLC

J.E. Berkowitz

KGIC

Kimble Chase Life Science

Klasspack

LW Architectural Glass

McGrory Glass

Nippon Electric Glass

Owens- Illinois

Pietta Glass Working

Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC

Research Products LLC

Saint-Gobain

Shenzhen Nanbo Display

Vitro

Wingate Partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvtpc9/glass_and_glass





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716