Global Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Home Diagnostic Kits

The "Global Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for home diagnostic kits. The fast-paced lifestyle has increased the working and traveling hours leaving very little time for oneself. This is increasing the demand for products that provide instant results such as home diagnostic kits. Often seen as more convenient and less time-consuming alternative to a trip to the doctor's office, self-testing or home diagnostic and monitoring devices are increasing in sales.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in first-time pregnancy age. The first-time pregnancy age is increasing around the world. Earlier the first-time pregnancy age which was 22-30 years, which has now increased to 27-35 years, globally. The delay in first-time pregnancy age is due to many factors including higher education, interest in pursuing a career, economic pressure, and problems in relationships, thus postponing marriage and motherhood to 30 years and above. Increasing interest in higher education and increased use of contraceptives have resulted in women using long-acting forms of birth control, thus declining unplanned pregnancies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is preference for alternative tests. When pregnancy test kits were introduced in the market, the primary driver was the privacy they offered. However, women are increasingly growing comfortable with obstetricians testing for pregnancy, regardless of their marital status. Apart from this, obstetricians and gynecologists also provide accuracy and guidance, inducing the preference for clinical pregnancy tests over self-tests taken at home.
Furthermore, women with other related complications such as concerns related to weight, and are planning to start a family prefer visiting a professional instead of taking a home test. Also, in countries such as the US, preference for clinical tests over pregnancy detection kits is further fueled by young women being eligible for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Market trends
- Increasing demand for home diagnostic kits
- Advancement in product offerings
- Increasing use of digital platform
- Growing obese population
- Increasing number of fertility treatments
Key vendors
- Alere
- bioMrieux
- Church & Dwight
- Quidel
Other prominent vendors
- Clinical Guard
- Fairhaven Health
- Germaine Laboratories
- MAP Sciences
- Mankind Pharma
- PRIMA Lab
- Princeton BioMeditech
- Wondfo
- Zita West
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2nkck/global_female
