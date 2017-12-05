Aircraft Communication System Market Worth 5.20 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Communication System Market by Product Type (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF Communication, Data Link), Component (Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Display & Processor), End User, Platform, Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 3.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.20 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.02% from 2017 to 2022.The increasing demand for Internet Protocol (IP)-based broadband drives the demand for data-links such as L-DACS and IRIS SATCOM to cater to the aeronautical communication requirements of different types of aircraft. It provides broadband wireless data connectivity to airports to support airport operations and ensure efficient air navigation services for airlines. Moreover, the use of commercial off the shelf technology in aircraft communication systems is expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft communication system market across the globe during the forecast period.

Browse 88 market data Tables and50 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Aircraft Communication System Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-communication-system-market-108393837.html

The SATCOM product type segment of the aircraft communication system market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the use of software-defined radios for satellite communication in the aerospace industry is expected to drive the growth of aircraft communication system market between 2017 and 2022.

Based on component, the transponder segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of transponders for communicating with different types of aircraft to ensure effective air traffic control and safety. Transponders ensure air-to-air data exchange between TCAS-equipped aircraft so that coordinated and complementary resolution advisories can be issued, whenever required.

Based on platform, the military aircraft segment of the aircraft communication system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on platform, the military aircraft segment of the aircraft communication system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to continuous advancements in digital electronics and increased number of manufacturers of surveillance, communication, and navigation systems. New aircraft of different sizes that are being presently manufactured across the globe have digital glass cockpits while the existing aircraft are retrofitting digital avionics to replace their analog instrumentation and radio navigation equipment.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft communication system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft communication system market is projected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased need of airlines to maintain and upgrade their aircraft communication systems by replacing their damaged components such as antennas, transceivers, and transponders, among others, with new ones.

The North American region is expected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

The North American region is expected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period. The growth of the North America aircraft communication system market can be attributed to the high disposable income of the middle-class population of the region, which, in turn, has led to rise in air travel in the region. This has further fueled the growth of the air passenger traffic in the North American region, thereby leading to increase in the number of new aircraft deliveries.

Major companies profiled in the aircraft communication system market report are Rockwell Collins (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell (US), and Raytheon (US), among others.

