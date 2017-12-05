At the Solar Power Europe event, "Digital Solar & Storage" held today in Munich, Germany, the opportunities offered by the digitization of the solar industry were discussed. A dispute arose over the role hardware development will play.

A big dispute arose today in Germany's capital at the conference, Digital Solar & Storage, organized by European solar industry association, SolarPower Europe.

The panelists discussed how different the strategies in the industry are, and where they are heading. On one side of the "Dinner Debate" sat Andreas Gutsch, Managing Director of Solarwatt Innovation, while on the other, sat Jean-Baptiste Cornefert, Managing Director of Sonnen E-Services, Sonnen's subsidiary that provides electricity services products.

Both are battery system manufacturers, with Sonnen E-Services focused on services, and Solarwatt specializing in hardware. It is well known that Sonnen claims electricity services could increase the independence of traditional utilities. Andreas Gutsch from Solarwatt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...