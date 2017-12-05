Nestlé S.A. / Nestlé extends consumer healthcare portfolio by agreeing to acquire Atrium Innovations . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) (http://www.nestle.com/asset-library/Documents/Media/press-release/2017-december/nestle-acquires-atrium-innovations-fr.pdf) and Deutsch (pdf) (http://www.nestle.com/asset-library/Documents/Media/press-release/2017-december/nestle-acquires-atrium-innovations-de.pdf)

.............



Vevey, 5 December 2017





Nestlé extends consumer healthcare portfolio by agreeing to acquire Atrium Innovations

Nestlé today announced that it agreed to acquire privately-held Atrium Innovations, a global leader in nutritional health products, from a group of investors led by Permira Funds for USD 2.3 billion in cash. Atrium's 2017 sales are expected to reach almost USD 700 million.

The move supports Nestlé's pursuit of growth opportunities in consumer healthcare to complement the company's focus on its high-growth food and beverage categories. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 following the completion of customary approvals and closing conditions.

Upon closing, Atrium, with its corporate offices in Quebec, Canada, will become part of Nestlé Health Science. Its existing management team will continue to manage the business, led by Peter Luther, Atrium Innovations President and Chief Executive Officer.

Greg Behar, Nestlé Health Science Chief Executive Officer said: "We value Atrium's history as a highly successful company and welcome its 1,400 employees to the Nestlé family. Their brands are a natural complement to our Consumer Care portfolio, which offers nutritional solutions in the areas of Healthy Aging, Healthy Growing, Gut Health and Obesity Care. Atrium's portfolio will extend our product range with value-added solutions such as probiotics, plant-based protein nutrition, meal replacements and an extensive multivitamin line, enabling consumers to address their health and wellness goals."

Behar added, "Atrium's established brands are in attractive categories and have the potential for continued strong growth as part of Nestlé through category, channel and geographic expansion. It also represents additional offerings in the segment for non- GMO , organic and natural supplements, a fast-growing consumer trend, as well as a new sales channel."

Peter Luther said: "Since Atrium was established in 1999, we have been dedicated to providing premium-quality, science-based, professionally recognized products to consumers and healthcare practitioners. We are very pleased to be joining Nestlé Health Science as we share a common purpose of helping people lead healthier lives by providing good-for-you products made with the highest standards for quality and efficacy. Nestlé will provide Atrium with the resources to accelerate the growth of our brands and reach more people globally."

Atrium's largest brand, Garden of Life, is the #1 brand in the natural supplement industry in the U.S. Garden of Life, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, manufactures certified organic, non- GMO supplements that are sold in more than 14,000 health food stores and online in the U.S. , as well as select markets internationally.

Pure Encapsulations is a full line of hypoallergenic, research-based dietary supplements, and is the #1 recommended brand in the U.S. practitioner market. Pure Encapsulations, headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, product line is free from common food allergens, GMO s, fillers, binders and artificial colors and is sold in the U.S. via healthcare practitioners, online as well as in pharmacies in several markets in Europe.

The remainder of the Atrium portfolio includes strong specialty brands like Wobenzym, Douglas Laboratories, Genestra Brands, Orthica, AOV, Minami, Klean Athlete, Pharmax and Trophic.

Contacts:



Media: Robin Tickle Tel.: +41 21 924 22 00

Investors: Steffen Kindler Tel.: +41 21 924 35 09



