Block Energy Plc - Final results, AGM and conditional board appointments

5 December 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Conditional Board Appointments, Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements

Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on the Republic of Georgia, is pleased to provide its Annual Report and audited Financial Statements from the Year Ended 30 June 2017.

Copies of the annual report and accounts for the period ended 30 June 2017, together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting which will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR on Friday 29 December 2017 have today been posted to shareholders and will be available to view and download from the Company's website, www.blockenergy.co.uk.

The Company has made the following conditional board appointments subject to the company completing an IPO onto the AIM stock exchange:

Serina Bierer, Chief Financial Officer (aged 36)

Serina gained her MSci in Geological Sciences from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College in 2003. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant with BDO LLP, subsequently working in the Natural Resources team. Her client portfolio covered both oil and gas, and mining companies, with the latter years concentrated on Middle Eastern due diligence projects.

Serina has specialised in the AIM and ASX upstream oil and gas industry for over 10 years, with a proven track record of successfully delivering board strategy through financial management, planning, financial modelling, system integration, treasury management, joint interest partner ventures and structured finance activities. In addition, Serina has worked closely with overseas government and financial regulatory bodies, negotiating a range of applicable tax and financial reporting policies. Serina will join the board on admission to AIM.

Roger McMechan, Technical Director (aged 59)

Roger has over 30 years' experience managing domestic and international operations with senior managerial/executive roles at companies including Petro Canada, Burlington Resources, Winstar Resources (Algeria, Hungary, Romania and Tunisia) and Iskander Energy Corp. (Georgia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Poland). He has extensive experience in new field development, mature field optimization, oil and gas well completions and stimulation as well as oil/gas opportunity evaluations. He has five years' experience of working in Georgia, including operations, crude marketing, new well drilling, old well workovers & recompletions. Roger has a BSc, Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada and is a Professional Engineer registered in Alberta, Canada. Roger will join the board on Admission to AIM.

Philip Dimmock, Non-Executive Chairman (aged 70)

Philip spent a significant part of his career at BP in a wide variety of senior positions including manager of the Forties oil field, and UK Director of Ranger Oil Limited where he also held the post of vice president of the international division, and served as chairman. Philip was a non-executive director of Nautical Petroleum plc until its acquisition by Cairn Energy in 2012 and presently serves as a senior independent non-executive director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum plc. Philip graduated from Oxford with a Masters of Art. Philip will join the board on admission to AIM

Highlights

Transformation into a revenue generative, asset backed oil and gas company with a portfolio of oil and gas assets in the proven but underdeveloped hydrocarbon basins of Georgia: Two operating licences Norio (100% WI) and Satskhenisi (90% WI) holding 2P gross oil reserves of 1.6MMbbL with an NPV of US$26.7m along with a potential 608BCF (2C) gross unrisked gas target on prospective West Rustavi licence

Asset base located in prolific hydrocarbon region close to Schlumberger's 100% owned strategic position

Low risk / high impact development play with high production appraisal upside: 35 MMbbls contingent (gross) oil resources (2C) identified in CPR on Norio and Satskhenisi 37.9 MMbbls 2C identified on West Rustavi in addition to a gas target with contingent gas resources of 608BCF (2C) (gross unrisked), which forms part of the play being targeted by oil services giant Schlumberger on the neighbouring licence

Defined three phase development strategy in place to rapidly scale up production - Phase 1 targeting approximately 500 bopd within the next 12 months via a low cost, low risk workover and side-track programme of existing wells

Funds raised through the issue of Convertible loan notes amount to £170k (2016:£nil) and the issue of equity £738k (2016: £nil)

Sale and Purchase Agreement signed for non-core Asheba Asset expected to generate cashflow of US$600k

Cash at year end £215k (2016: £12k)

Managing Director's Business Review

The 12 months under review have been a transformational period for the group. We started the year as Goldcrest Resources, a mining group with an interest in a Ghanaian gold project. Today, having renamed the group as Block Energy, we are an asset backed oil and gas company with a portfolio of licences in the proven but underdeveloped hydrocarbon basins of Georgia. Our Norio and Satskhenisi licences hold 2P gross oil reserves of 1.6 MMbbl (Gustavson Associates CPR), which have been assigned an NPV10 of US$26.9m along with company-making appraisal opportunities including a potential 608BCF (2C) (gross unrisked) gas target at our prospective licence at West Rustavi. With high-impact, low-cost work programmes planned, the momentum behind the Group is set to build further, as we focus on transforming Block Energy into the largest independent oil and gas company in Georgia and the wider region.

Thanks to the significant progress made both during and after the period under review, today Block Energy operates and owns two producing licences, Norio (100% WI) and Satskhenisi (90% WI), both of which offer multiple opportunities to rapidly increase production and maximise the recovery of proven reserves via low cost workovers and recompletions of existing wells: Norio and Satskhenisi are estimated to hold 2P gross proven oil reserves of 1.6 MMbbls along with contingent (gross) oil resources (2C) of 35 MMbbls. In addition, Block Energy has an agreement in place to earn up to a 75% interest in the West Rustavi licence. Georgia Oil & Gas ("GOG'), one of Block Energy's major shareholders and party to 10 Production Sharing Contracts ("PSC') in Georgia, was announced as the winning bidder of the West Rustavi licence area and has since completed negotiations on all key commercial terms associated with the licence area, with all relevant Georgian state officials. The final PSC is now being ratified by the Georgian Government and expected to be issued to GOG imminently. On issue, Block Energy will have a 5% working interest in the licence and in accordance with its agreement with GOG, start its farm-in to the licence area which has 2P (gross) oil reserves of 0.92 MMbbls and (gross) contingent oil resources (2C) of 37.9 MMbbls (Gustavson Associates CPR). West Rustavi also holds a gas target with contingent gas resources of 608BCF (2C) (gross unrisked), which forms part of the play being targeted by oil services giant Schlumberger on the neighbouring licence.

Each of the Norio, Satkhenisi and West Rustavi licence blocks are located in a proven hydrocarbon region, specifically the Kura basin which at its peak produced ~70,000bopd in Georgia and is estimated to hold over 7 billion barrels of proven reserves in Azerbaijan and North Caucasus (Russia). The lithologies and traps that have been mapped on seismic across our licence base mirror those that have been found to be prolific in the Russian North Caucasus. Our two licences and pending interest in the West Rustavi license, therefore provide an attractive combination of existing production and proven reserves; multiple large-scale development and appraisal opportunities to substantially scale up production; and blue-sky exploration potential. Having put together what we believe is a company-making portfolio of assets, we are now focused on maximising its potential and in the process generating significant value for our shareholders.

We have put in place a defined three phase development strategy to achieve our objective. Phase 1 involves scaling up production to approximately 500 bopd within the next 12 months from 20 bopd today via a low cost, low risk workover and side-track programme of existing wells: eight recompletions/workovers and one side-track will be carried out at Norio to increase production to ~350 bopd; reactivations and recompletions of historic wells will be executed at Satskhenisi to raise production to over 100bopd; whilst at West Rustavi, once the PSC is ratified, we plan to re-enter 3-4 wells to bring production to 50bopd. As a result, on completion of Phase 1 of our strategy, at 500bopd Block Energy will have been transformed into a highly cash generative producer.

Phase 2 will see Block Energy in Year 2 test and flow gas from previous discoveries at the West Rustavi licence. These have been assigned (gross unrisked) contingent resources of 608BCF (2C) and 1TCF (3C) and form part of the same high impact gas play targeted on Schlumberger's licences. In addition, Phase 2 will target another major increase in oil production, this time to over 2,500 bopd via the drilling of new horizontal wells and four new side-tracks. This phase will see Block Energy complete its earn-in into a 75% interest in West Rustavi, subject to Block Energy undertaking certain work programme commitments and making stipulated payments. Year 3 will see the commencement of Phase 3, during which we will aim to bring the West Rustavi gas target online, which we estimate has an all-in capex of less than $2/MCF supported by a current spot price of US$5.50 per MCF.

Financial Review

The loss for the year was £284,000 (2016: loss of £111,000). Included in this is a gain on disposal of £39,000, resulting from the option fee associated with the Asheba asset sale. At the start of the year, cash balances totalled £12,000. Funds were raised through the issue of Convertible loan notes of £170,000 (2016: £nil), and an issue of equity amount to £738,000 (2016: £nil). Intangible and investment expenditures totalled £422,000, and the group had cash balances of £215,000 at 30 June 2017 (2016: £12,000).

The Directors do not recommend payment of a dividend (2016: £Nil)

Outlook

Georgia is a low-cost, business-friendly country, which has proven but underdeveloped oil and gas reserves, thereby providing an excellent opportunity for a junior oil and gas company with the right management, partners and first mover advantage, to build a leading independent oil and gas company.

The potential of Block Energy's licence areas is affirmed by the presence of blue chip operator Schlumberger's 100% owned neighbouring strategic licence, which is in a hydrocarbon basin which has proven to be prolific in Georgia and the wider region. Entry of the world's largest oilfield services provider has been game changing. Regardless of Schlumberger's plans to target the same play types as Block Energy's neighbouring West Rustavi licence, their presence validates the oil and gas potential of Georgia, and underpins Block Energy's view of Georgia as a safe and business-friendly environment.

Block Energy is entering an exciting new phase in its development. Over the course of the next 6-12 months, we will be embarking on a multi-well programme across our licences and targeting stable production and strong cash flows. At the same time, we plan to list on AIM to provide us with a platform with which to take the Group forwards. Within twelve months of our AIM admission, we have an initial production goal of 500 bopd and, once met, we will immediately move on to our 2,000bopd target. The months ahead will therefore not be short of high-impact, value-driving news flow, and I look forward to providing further updates on our progress, as we look to transform Block Energy into the largest independent oil and gas company in Georgia and the wider region.

Paul Haywood

Managing Director

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact:

Block Energy plc



Executive Director

Paul Haywood



Tel: 020 3053 3631

Paul @blockenergy.co.uk Peterhouse Corporate Finance Tel +44 020 7469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2017



2017

2016 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations

Exploration costs (3) (19) Administrative expenses (281) (74) Operating loss (284) (93) Finance costs (6) (15) - Total finance cost (6) (15) Loss for the year before taxation (290) (108) Taxation - - Loss for the year from continuing operations (attributable to the equity holders of the parent) (290) (108) Discontinued operations Gain on disposal from discontinued operations 39 - Administrative expenses (30) - Profit/(Loss) for the year from discontinued operations (attributable to the equity holders of the parent) 9 (3) Loss for the year (281) (111) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to the equity holders of the parent (281) (111) Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic (0.123)p (1.289)p Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic 0.004p (0.036)p Earnings per share - basic (0.119)p (1.325)p

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2017

2017

2016 £'000 £'000 Non- current assets Intangible assets 654 329 654 329 Current assets Trade and other receivables 244 2 Cash and cash equivalents 215 12 Asset classified as held for sale 329 - Total current assets 788 14 Total assets 1,442 343 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

Called up share capital 1,217 1,048 Share premium 2,721 1,628 Retained deficit (2,807) (2,527) Total equity 1,131 149 Liabilities Trade and other payables 64 122 Borrowings 247 72 Total current liabilities 311 194 Total equity and liabilities 1,442 343

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 4 December 2017

and were signed on its behalf by:

Niall TomlinsonPaul Haywood

Director Director

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity at 30 June 2017

Group

Called up Share capital Share premium Retained deficit Total equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 July 2015 748 1,628 (2,416) (40)

Loss for the year - - (111) (111) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (111) (111)



Issue of shares 300 - - 300 Total transactions with owners 300 - - 300 Balance at 30 June 2016 1,048 1,628 (2,527) 149

Loss for the year - - (281) (281) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (281) (281)

Issue of shares 169 1,110 - 1,279 Cost of issue - (17) - (17) Transactions with owners 169 1,093 - 1,262 Balance at 30 June 2017 1,217 2,721 (2,807) 1,131