Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Report 2017: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2020

The "Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Should Reach $324.1 Billion by 2020 from $265 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020

Detailed analyses of the market's drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future developments to help develop strategies

Breakdowns of the market by region and country, including the size of the market by region, and their historic and forecast market growth

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry

This research report categorizes the mining and oil & gas field machinery manufacturing market by type. Product type include oil & gas field machinery and equipment, mining machinery and equipment, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Characteristics



4: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

5: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

Product Development

Investment in Autonomous Machinery

Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

6: PESTLE Analysis

Political

Ecnomic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental

Figure 3: PESTLE Analysis for Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2016

7: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, by Segment

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Mining Machinery Manufacturing

Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing

8: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Regional and Country Analysis

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, by Region

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Country

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country

9: Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, Global

Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country

Global Per Capita Average Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Expenditure, 2012-2020

Global Per Capita Average Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country

10: Asia-Pacific Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

11: Asia-Pacific Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

13: Western Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

15: Eastern Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

17: North America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

19: South America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

21: Africa Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

22: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Figure 90: Global Market Shares for Mining and Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing, by Key Competitor, 2016,

Table 89: Global Market Shares for Mining and Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing, by Key Competitor, 2016

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

FMC Technologies Merged With Technip

Komatsu Limited Acquired Joy Global Inc.

General Electric Company Acquired Industrea Ltd.

General Electric Company Acquired Advantec

Caterpillar Inc. Acquired ERA Mining Machinery Limited

General Electric Company Acquired Fairchild International Inc.

24: The Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Customer Information

Caterpillar Dominates in Customer Satisfaction Levels

Komatsu and GE Partner for Advanced Mining Equipment

Caterpillar Invests in Drone Technology

Caterpillar Invests in Data Analytics

Mining Industry Focusing on Training and Development

25: Appendix

NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

Research Methodology

Currencies

26: References

Companies Mentioned



Advantec

Caterpillar Inc.

ERA Mining Machinery Limited

FMC Technologies

Fairchild International Inc.

General Electric Company

Industrea Ltd.

Joy Global Inc.

Komatsu Limited

Technip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/27pxnz/mining_and_oil





