Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.12.2017 | 17:46
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Report 2017: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Should Reach $324.1 Billion by 2020 from $265 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020
  • Detailed analyses of the market's drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future developments to help develop strategies
  • Breakdowns of the market by region and country, including the size of the market by region, and their historic and forecast market growth
  • Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry

This research report categorizes the mining and oil & gas field machinery manufacturing market by type. Product type include oil & gas field machinery and equipment, mining machinery and equipment, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Characteristics

4: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

  • Historic Market Growth
  • Forecast Market Growth

5: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

  • Product Development
  • Investment in Autonomous Machinery
  • Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

6: PESTLE Analysis

  • Political
  • Ecnomic
  • Social
  • Technological
  • Legal
  • Environmental
  • Figure 3: PESTLE Analysis for Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2016

7: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Segmentation

  • Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, by Segment
  • Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
  • Mining Machinery Manufacturing
  • Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing

8: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Regional and Country Analysis

  • Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, by Region
  • Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region
  • Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Country
  • Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country

9: Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

  • Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, Global
  • Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
  • Global Per Capita Average Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Expenditure, 2012-2020
  • Global Per Capita Average Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country

10: Asia-Pacific Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

11: Asia-Pacific Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

13: Western Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

15: Eastern Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

17: North America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

19: South America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

21: Africa Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

22: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles
  • Figure 90: Global Market Shares for Mining and Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing, by Key Competitor, 2016,
  • Table 89: Global Market Shares for Mining and Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing, by Key Competitor, 2016

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market

  • FMC Technologies Merged With Technip
  • Komatsu Limited Acquired Joy Global Inc.
  • General Electric Company Acquired Industrea Ltd.
  • General Electric Company Acquired Advantec
  • Caterpillar Inc. Acquired ERA Mining Machinery Limited
  • General Electric Company Acquired Fairchild International Inc.

24: The Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Customer Information

  • Caterpillar Dominates in Customer Satisfaction Levels
  • Komatsu and GE Partner for Advanced Mining Equipment
  • Caterpillar Invests in Drone Technology
  • Caterpillar Invests in Data Analytics
  • Mining Industry Focusing on Training and Development

25: Appendix

  • NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Currencies

26: References

Companies Mentioned

  • Advantec
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • ERA Mining Machinery Limited
  • FMC Technologies
  • Fairchild International Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Industrea Ltd.
  • Joy Global Inc.
  • Komatsu Limited
  • Technip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/27pxnz/mining_and_oil

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire