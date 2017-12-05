Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Report 2017: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Should Reach $324.1 Billion by 2020 from $265 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.2%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020
- Detailed analyses of the market's drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future developments to help develop strategies
- Breakdowns of the market by region and country, including the size of the market by region, and their historic and forecast market growth
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry
This research report categorizes the mining and oil & gas field machinery manufacturing market by type. Product type include oil & gas field machinery and equipment, mining machinery and equipment, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Characteristics
4: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Forecast Market Growth
5: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Trends and Strategies
- Product Development
- Investment in Autonomous Machinery
- Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions Activity
6: PESTLE Analysis
- Political
- Ecnomic
- Social
- Technological
- Legal
- Environmental
- Figure 3: PESTLE Analysis for Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2016
7: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Segmentation
- Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, by Segment
- Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
- Mining Machinery Manufacturing
- Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing
8: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, by Region
- Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region
- Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Country
- Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country
9: Global Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, Global
- Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
- Global Per Capita Average Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Expenditure, 2012-2020
- Global Per Capita Average Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country
10: Asia-Pacific Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
11: Asia-Pacific Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
12: Western Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
13: Western Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
14: Eastern Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
15: Eastern Europe Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
16: North America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
17: North America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
18: South America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
19: South America Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
20: Middle East Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
21: Africa Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
22: Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Figure 90: Global Market Shares for Mining and Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing, by Key Competitor, 2016,
- Table 89: Global Market Shares for Mining and Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing, by Key Competitor, 2016
23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market
- FMC Technologies Merged With Technip
- Komatsu Limited Acquired Joy Global Inc.
- General Electric Company Acquired Industrea Ltd.
- General Electric Company Acquired Advantec
- Caterpillar Inc. Acquired ERA Mining Machinery Limited
- General Electric Company Acquired Fairchild International Inc.
24: The Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market Customer Information
- Caterpillar Dominates in Customer Satisfaction Levels
- Komatsu and GE Partner for Advanced Mining Equipment
- Caterpillar Invests in Drone Technology
- Caterpillar Invests in Data Analytics
- Mining Industry Focusing on Training and Development
25: Appendix
- NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
- Research Methodology
- Currencies
26: References
Companies Mentioned
- Advantec
- Caterpillar Inc.
- ERA Mining Machinery Limited
- FMC Technologies
- Fairchild International Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Industrea Ltd.
- Joy Global Inc.
- Komatsu Limited
- Technip
