(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Carmila (Paris:CARM):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of real voting
|
Theoretical number of
|30 November 2017
|135.060.029
|134.945.588
|135.060.029
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of 810.360.174 €
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
