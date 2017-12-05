TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. today announced that the board of directors has resolved to withdraw the proposed resolution and cancel the special meeting of unitholders of Kensington Private Equity Fund scheduled for December 8, 2017.

Kensington is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Founded in 1996, and with over $1.3 billion invested in private equity, venture capital, and alternative funds, Kensington's active management approach and relationship based business has generated top quartile returns for investors. For more information, visit www.kcpl.ca.

