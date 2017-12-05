sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

129,51 Euro		+1,24
+0,97 %
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,76
129,12
18:05
128,75
129,13
18:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOODYS CORPORATION129,51+0,97 %
VERBUND AG19,80-0,33 %